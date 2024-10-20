Scenes! Watch Juan Soto, Yankees celebrate after punching ticket to World Series
The New York Yankees are finally headed back to the World Series. It's been 15 years since the Bronx Bombers won the American League pennant. This is their second time in the ALCS in three years and sixth trip to the ALCS since winning the World Series in 2009.
And after ending what seemed to be a never-ending drought away from the World Series, the Yankees celebrated like it.
It wasn't just the players that partied on the field, Yankees fans enjoyed celebrating the monumental win over Cleveland as well.
And John Sterling's call of Juan Soto's final out, sealing the win will bring a smile to your face. The joy, excitement and fun Sterling has making this call makes this video worth it.
And of course, no championship series is complete without naming the MVP. Giancarlo Stanton was named the ALCS MVP. He had four home runs, seven RBI and a 1.222 OPS in the five games against the Cleveland Guardians.
New York Yankees get much deserved rest ahead of World Series
The Yankees will appreciate having a few days off to celebrate, recover and mentally prepare for their next opponent. They're not quite sure who that is just yet, but whoever it is, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, rest will be much appreciated.
Gerrit Cole is expected to start Game 1 of the series, which will be a good chance for him to bounce back after a not-so-good start in Game 2 of the ALCS. If he opts out of his contract, he could be up for another solid pay day so a good performance in the World Series could go a long way.
And Anthony Rizzo, who's been dealing with fractured fingers that kept him out of the lineup in Game 3 of the series.