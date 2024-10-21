Scenes! Watch Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers celebrate their trip to the World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2024 World Series! Congratulations are in order for Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts and the rest of the Boys in Blue, especially Shohei Ohtani whose first taste of MLB postseason action just keeps on going.
The Dodgers finished off the New York Mets in Los Angeles on Sunday, ending the NLCS in six games. Tommy Edman earned NLCS MVP honors by driving in the first four runs with an RBI double and home run in his first two at-bats. LA never looked back from there.
The World Series will begin in Friday at Dodger Stadium but that's a concern for later. On Sunday, the only thing on the minds of anyone was to celebrate the achievement.
Best videos and images as Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers celebrate their NLCS victory
Whether you love or hate the Dodgers, there's one thing everyone can agree on: Seeing Shohei Ohtani happy and successful is awesome. The star DH drove in a on Sunday and then enjoyed his second champagne shower of 2024.
Mookie Bets summed up the vibes around the Dodgers right now. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI on a double in the eighth inning to put to bed hopes of a Mets comeback.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts put his reputation on the line with some of the decisions he made earlier in the series. His team proved him correct by coming through in Los Angeles. Now he gets to enjoy some "high-end cigars" and "first growth Bordeaux." That comes after the champagne of course.
The Dodgers can take the night to celebrate. Then it will be all business as they get ready for the most important series of the year.
The Yankees dispatched the Guardians on Saturday to clinch their place in the World Series. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton are waiting.