Why this week could make-or-break the Knicks trade deadline plan
After their 143-120 win against the Sacramento Kings, the New York Knicks seem to have everything clicking as they head into one of the most anticipated weeks of their schedule. Their upcoming opponents include some of the top teams in the Western Conference, and winning these pivotal matchups could define the team’s direction ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
New York faced its biggest challenge last Saturday night when matched up against the Kings, as their rolling offense seemingly reached a new level. What appeared to be a tight affair heading into the second half turned into a dominant performance, with the Knicks running away with the game behind a collective offensive effort from all five starters.
Now, the team is preparing for its toughest four-game stretch of the season, facing the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets — all top-five teams in the West. The Knicks have already encountered two of these opponents, having blown out the Nuggets earlier in the season behind OG Anunoby's season-high 40 points. Meanwhile, their previous matchup against the Rockets ended in a one-point loss due to the team’s inability to close out the game.
The Knicks are about to learn if they're contenders or pretenders
The Knicks have been showing signs of regaining their form, as their current three-game win streak has them trending in the right direction. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, sustained success could put any potential roster shakeups on hold, even as a plethora of names continue to circle the market. If Mitchell Robinson can return before the deadline, the team’s initial interest in trading their longest-tenured player might subside if their performance continues to improve.
Even if the Knicks split their next four games, fans won’t be satisfied due to the team’s recurring struggles against elite competition from both conferences. Issues like rebounding, which had been a persistent problem earlier in the season, have temporarily been addressed by Karl-Anthony Towns (13.9 rebounds per game) and Josh Hart, who has averaged 13.0 rebounds over the past three games. These efforts have been key in helping the Knicks play at a faster pace. However, Thibodeau’s inability to rely on his bench consistently remains a concern. The bench lacks the complementary skills that the starters excel in, making a midseason move to bolster depth increasingly urgent.
Fortunately for New York, their recent expansion to a nine-man rotation has paid off. Giving Landry Shamet more opportunities has allowed the starters to remain healthy and maintain energy. However, Towns continues to play through a bone chip in his thumb — an injury worth monitoring closely, especially if it begins to impact his scoring.
With home-court advantage being a significant factor in the team’s recent success, capitalizing on these critical games at Madison Square Garden will be essential to maintaining their momentum. As the deadline looms, this four-game stretch will undoubtedly impact not just the Knicks' season but also the decisions shaping their future.