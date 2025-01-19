Scoot Henderson delays "bust" talk with best stretch of his young career

Scoot Henderson finally looks as good as everyone thought he’d be



Over his last 5, which includes a 3-point game, he’s averaging 19.8 points, 3.2 boards, and 6.0 assists on 52/50/81 shooting



He looks confident & the Blazers NEED to continue featuring him to develop that