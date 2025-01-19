Scoot Henderson delays "bust" talk with best stretch of his young career
By Lior Lampert
Once upon a time, whether Scoot Henderson or Victor Wembanyama should be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was a debate. In hindsight, that feels quite silly, considering the latter's rapidly soaring career trajectory. Nonetheless, the former has shown why it was ever a discussion during a recent hot streak.
Henderson's averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his past five games with impressive .518/.500/.813 shooting splits. And most importantly, the Portland Trail Blazers point guard is operating with a palpable sense of self-belief.
Scoot Henderson delays "bust" talk with best stretch of his young career
Playing confidently on both ends of the floor, Henderson's offensive success has aided his defensive efforts and vice versa. He's actively engaged, making a two-way impact. While it hasn't translated to wins for a tanking Blazers squad (0-5 across this stretch), Portland has to feel good about what they're seeing.
After struggling to find any rhythm earlier this season and as a rookie in 2023-24, Henderson has been facing "bust" allegations. But it's important to remember he turns 21 in February. Not everyone can instantly be a star upon entering the Association, regardless of expectations. He's ostensibly blooming later than most anticipated, which is normal and okay.
Talent has never been a question for Henderson. His combination of athleticism, feel and playmaking is apparent. And now, the game is slowing down for him. He's flashing the franchise floor general potential many saw throughout the G League Ignite and pre-draft evaluation process days.
While Henderson may never stack up with Wembanyama, who has virtually transformed the complexion of the San Antonio Spurs overnight, that's okay. The Blazers will be happy if he and Shaedon Sharpe continue developing into one of the league's more exciting young backcourt duos.
How Henderson builds on his latest surge will be worth monitoring. Seeing him thrive is nice, but he needs to do it more consistently before fully shedding the "bust" label.