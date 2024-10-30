Scotland women’s soccer team ready to finish the job for UEFA Euro 2025
By StevieMac
Scotland women entered Tuesday’s UEFA Euro 2025 qualifying game against Hungary with confidence and probably a few nerves too. That's understandable on both counts. A successful campaign so far had seen them win their Nations League B remaining unbeaten and having only conceded one goal.
That took them to Round One of the Euro 2025 playoffs. A single-goal win last week in Hungary kept them very much on track, but it wasn’t as convincing a performance as the players and fans would have hoped for. Now for the second leg, Tuesday night, Easter Road, Edinburgh, could the Scots keep their successful run going?
It was an exciting but still tentative start to the match. Scotland took the lead after 19 minutes, even if it was via an own goal from Hungary. Scotland were growing into the game as a deflected shot from Erin Cuthbert on 31 minutes gave them a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Scotland women win through in style
It was a more assured showing in the second half. Scotland stretched their lead further through Caroline Weir after 51 minutes, 3-0 plus that goal in Hungary surely made it safe now. Any remaining doubts vanished as Martha Thomas netted Scotland's fourth goal with 65 minutes gone.
In the end a resounding result, another clean sheet, and a 5-0 aggregate win. Scotland’s women restored faith in their abilities and took another huge step forward in their drive to qualify for next summer’s tournament.
There’s now just one more round to play and it won’t be easy. They will face Finland over two legs, the first on November 29 in Scotland. The second leg in Finland is coming a few days later.
Scotland women ready to finish off Finland this time
Finland also had an impressive result in their playoff against Montenegro winning 6-0 on aggregate. They are also the last team to beat Scotland, a win on penalties earlier this year in the Pinatar Cup. Scotland have played the Finns four times, winning only once.
One of those defeats came in the Euro 2021 qualifiers. Scotland looks to be in better form now and will want to take the team and fans to a major tournament finals. It’s not going to be an easy task, but this time they look better placed to finish the job.