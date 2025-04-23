Scott Boras can't wait to turn Pete Alonso's dream season into a Mets nightmare

When Pete Alonso did not receive the interest he thought he would in free agency, he wound up returning to the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the 2025 campaign. $54 million of guaranteed money is nothing to scoff at, but the National League's leader in home runs since his debut in 2019 certainly expected more than that.

The deal Alonso signed to return to Flushing was essentially a "prove-it" contract. Alonso was coming off a down year by his standards, as he posted career lows (excluding the shortened 2020 season) in home runs (34), RBI (88), and OPS (.788). He was good during the regular season, but not the Alonso Mets fans had come to love. With a better year in 2025, Alonso would potentially cash in that offseason.

Well, so far, Alonso has proven all of his doubters wrong and then some. After another multi-hit game, Alonso is slashing .349/.452/.698 with six home runs and 25 RBI through 24 games. Alonso is tied for the MLB lead in RBI and doubles (10), while also leading the National League with a 212 WRC+. To put it bluntly, he has played like a legitimate NL MVP candidate for the 17-7 Mets.

Alonso getting off to the start he has gotten off to has obviously benefited the Mets greatly, but it could end up working out well for his agent, Scott Boras, as well.

Pete Alonso's raging hot start is working in Scott Boras' favor

By signing the deal that he did, Alonso and Boras were taking a bit of a risk. Yes, Alonso would have another opportunity to cash in, but he chose to pass on a three-year, $71 million offer that was reportedly on the table at the same time Alonso signed his eventual contract. Alonso could've had more security and more guaranteed money, but chose to bet on himself. Again, that bet is working splendidly.

The odds of Alonso maintaining a 1.150 OPS throughout the entire 162-game regular season are incredibly slim, but he looks as well-rounded as a hitter and as an overall player as he ever has. He could very easily finish this season with the best numbers of his seven-year career. Given that, why can't Alonso cash in handsomely next winter, especially with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. no longer set to hit free agency?

Alonso is going to look for a ton of money, and it's hard to say whether the Mets will be in the hunt for his services. They'd obviously love to keep him around, but when is giving a first baseman on the wrong side of 30 coming off potentially a career year ever a good idea? Part of what makes David Stearns so good at his job is his ability to take emotion out of making decisions.

If the Mets aren't willing to go big on an Alonso contract, chances are, another team will if Alonso has the year he seems poised to have. Passing on a mega-deal for Alonso might prove to be worthwhile in the long run, but losing him would be a brutal blow. Boras seems headed toward, at the very least, putting the Mets in a very uncomfortable position next winter if Alonso continues to rake.