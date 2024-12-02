Scott Boras confirms Blue Jays' nightmare scenario in latest Juan Soto update
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays are among the final four Juan Soto suitors. That is an accomplishment Ross Atkins should be proud of. Unfortunately, though, they are a distant fourth as of this writing. The Red Sox, Mets and Yankees are far more likely to land Soto than Toronto, in part due to circumstances they cannot control.
The Blue Jays play in Canada. Much like Shohei Ohtani last winter, it appears Soto is using Toronto as a threat to drive up his asking price. A column on Monday morning by Andy Martino all but confirms that.
Per Martino, "It’s no secret that the Yanks and Mets are 'all in' on Soto, as one league source reiterates, and that there is a widespread belief among bidders that Toronto will come in with the highest offer."
It's not all good news for the Blue Jays and Juan Soto
That sounds like good news, right? If Atkins and the Jays are willing to pony up the money for Soto (and then some), perhaps they can make up differences elsewhere. Eh, not so fast. Martino was quick to put that chatter to bed.
"There is also widespread skepticism that Soto would go to the Blue Jays — but a source pushed back on that, saying that if a team is involved in the final bidding, Soto is willing to play there. That tracks with the above point that Team Soto has no need to inflate the perception of his market by adding teams that aren’t legitimately in it," Martino continued.
The Blue Jays spend like a big-market team, and it's because they have no other option. Being the only team in Canada may seem like a stretch to come, but most MLB players didn't dream of playing there. Toronto is a tremendous city and an easy sell. It's not New York. It's not Los Angeles. It can probably compete with Boston? Sorry.
For the Blue Jays, even being mentioned in the Soto chase is a good look, especially as it pertains to their chances at landing other free agents. Toronto wants to land a top-tier starting pitcher, such as Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. They've been mentioned as a destination for Alex Bregman.
Soto is the prize of the winter, sure, but he is not the lone star available. The free-agent market is top-heavy. Atkins needs to ensure the Blue Jays land one of those stars, and then turn focus to extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. immediately.