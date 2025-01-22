Scott Boras could stand between Alex Anthopoulos and Braves' ideal free-agent fit
By Jacob Mountz
The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of what is arguably the slowest offseason of any team this winter. Over the last couple of months, the Braves’ most notable moves involve trading Jorge Soler to the Angels for Griffin Canning (then letting Canning head to free agency), signing Bryan de La Cruz and signing Garrett Cooper to a minor-league deal.
So far, GM Alex Anthopoulos has kept costs low while barely touching the roster. Anthopoulos’ gamble is based on the returns of Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Spencer Strider carrying the Braves over the hump in 2025. While Atlanta will have a top-notch roster when everyone is healthy, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers may be difficult if they don’t improve one of their two weakest spots.
In the outfield, the platoon of Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall failed to deliver in 2024. At shortstop, Orlando Arcia posed a significant problem. Now, the Braves are looking forward to a platoon of Bryan De La Cruz and Kelenic with emerging infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. among several internal options at short; neither inspire a ton of confidence for a team with World Series aspirations. However, there is an ideal bat on the free agent market that would be an improvement over those outfield platoon plans. Unfortunately, Scott Boras may push his price out of Anthopoulos’ reach.
Jurickson Profar is an ideal fit for the Braves, if they can afford him
Jurickson Profar produced his first All-Star-worthy season last year, posting career-highs across his stat line with a .280/.380/.459 slash and 24 home runs. Profar rarely struck out and managed to draw walks at an exceptional rate. His addition to the Braves, if he can repeat his 2024 performance, would provide them with a solid lineup from top to bottom.
MLB Trade Rumors estimated in November that the veteran would net a $45 million deal for three years. At this price, Profar is a bargain. But the one fact we can’t discount is that Scott Boras is his agent.
Several Boras clients that have yet to sign are now favoring short-term, high-AAV deals. A good example of how Boras is managing his clients would be the Pete Alonso sweepstakes, and in the end, it seems unlikely that Boras will compromise on his set price. Steven Teal of House That Hank Built believes that Anthony Santander’s signing further complicates matters, setting a higher bar for the next-best corner outfield option.
Another drawback for the Braves would be Profar’s market, which is rapidly heating up. Profar is currently fielding strong interest from the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. This doesn’t bode well for the Braves if they were to join the race, as those are two teams desperate to race to the top that could push the bidding beyond Anthopoulos’ comfort zone. However, if the Braves are going to compete with the Dodgers next season, they will need help, whether it comes in the form of Profar or another valuable bat.