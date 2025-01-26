Scott Boras fires back at Steve Cohen after Mets owner ripped super-agent
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Mets appear to be at a stalemate with first baseman Pete Alonso, and his return is becoming less likely.
The Mets signed superstar Juan Soto for $765 million this offseason, but contentious negotiations with Alonso have continued to linger over the club. There was reportedly a “sizable gap” between the Mets’ offer and Alonso’s asking price in December, and the two sides don’t appear to have gotten much closer to agreeing on terms.
Mets fans have clamored for the team to reach a deal with the homegrown star, and their mounting impatience was palpable at the team’s Amazin’ Day fan fest event at Citi Field on Saturday. While Mets owner Steve Cohen answered questions at a panel discussion, fans began chanting, “Let’s sign Pete!”
Cohen responded with a brutal assessment of the “exhausting” negotiations with agent Scott Boras, who represents Alonso. The owner claimed that the Mets made a significant offer to Alonso, but they received counteroffers that were unfavorable for the team.
Scott Boras fired back at Steve Cohen amid Pete Alonso negotiations
Boras was quick to offer a rebuttal to Cohen’s comments. The infamous agent claimed that Alonso’s requests are identical to contracts signed by other players of similar standing, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.
“Pete’s free-agent contract structure request are identical to the standards and practices of other clubs who have signed similarly situated qualifying-offer/all-star level players,” Boras said. “Nothing different. Just established fairness standards.”
Alonso’s camp previously proposed a three-year deal with opt-outs and a higher annual value, Sammon reported last week. The Mets made a three-year counteroffer to Alonso that was worth roughly $68 to $70 million, but the deal was rejected.
“We made a significant offer to Pete,” Cohen said during the panel discussion on Saturday. “He’s entitled to explore his market. That’s what he is doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough — this is worse. … I don’t like the structures that are being presented back to us. It’s highly asymmetric against us. And I feel strongly about it. … If it stays this way, I think we are going to have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have.”
While teams may prefer optionality, star players may prefer shorter deals to only have player opt-outs and no deferred money. None of Boras’ four short-term deals last offseason included any deferred money.
Alonso has spent his entire career with the Mets, who drafted him in 2016. The four-time All-Star and 2019 NL Rookie of the Year has become a fan favorite — and for good reason. Alonso’s 226 home runs through six seasons are third-most in Mets history and trail only New York Yankees star Aaron Judge since 2016. He has also led the majors with 586 RBIs, which are sixth all-time in Mets history.
If Alonso doesn’t return to the roster, the Mets could turn to third basemen Mark Vientos and Brett Baty to fill in at first base.