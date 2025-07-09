Scottish Open picks: PGA Tour golf predictions and analysis for the Renaissance Club

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour combine forces this week for the 2025 Scottish Open, which returns to the Renaissance Club. The 7,300-yard Tom Doak designed has given us a variety of different winners over the years in terms of play style, which speaks to the through-the-bag test that the course and this tournament provides. But our Scottish Open picks this week don't include any of those past champions like Robert MacIntyre (at least not our best bets), Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele.

While there are many factors we're obviously considering that correlate to success at the Renaissance Club, at the end of the day, we're looking for ball-strikers. While conditions could be benign at times this week as well, it's also important to still look at which players have maintained their ball-striking in tee-to-green play when dealing with moderate winds. It all creates a picture for how to win at the Scottish Open.

Who do I think will win this week? We've been a bit cold, though we got close with Kevin Roy last week at the John Deere, and he did cash a Top 20 play for us. So let's get even better this week with our Scottish Open picks and analysis.

Golf betting record in 2025: 22-108-0, +11.945 Units (-0.5 Units at John Deere) | One and Done Total for 2025: $13,350,935 (Andrew Putnam at John Deere, $0 (W/D))

Note: All lines are courtesy of BetMGM. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Scottish Open picks: Outrights, Top 10 and One and Done selections

Naturally, we start with our three outright picks to win the 2025 Scottish Open, which I provided a full breakdown for with SI Golf this week (as well as an in-depth look at the statistics and model I'm using this week).

Tommy Fleetwood +2200 (DraftKings), 1 Unit

Corey Conners +6000 (Bet365), 0.3 Units

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +9000 (FanDuel), 0.2 Units

I love Fleetwood this week, especially when you throw in the double narrative of getting redemption for his heartbreaking runner-up at Travelers and the fact that we're not in the United States this week. But let's dive into the rest of our picks.

Top 10 pick for the Scottish Open: Corey Conners (+350)

We're doubling down on Corey Conners this week because of how well this event should suit him. The Canadian has a pair of Top 20 finishes at the Scottish Open over the past two years, including a Top 10. He did withdraw from the U.S. Open, which I'm monitoring, but I overall love the form he was displaying prior to that. He plays well in the wind and was Top 20 in SG: Ball-striking among players in this field over the last 24 rounds. More importantly, the putter has been a plus for him. The feel is strong and a good finish, even potentially a win, feels in order.

One and Done pick for the Scottish Open: Robert MacIntyre

I'm not entirely confident in Robert MacIntyre to bet on him this week, but I do love the fact that he's gone runner-up, win at the Scottish Open the past two years, obviously. Furthermore, he's been consistently stringing together good finishes, finishing second at the U.S. Open and T17 at Travelers, not to mention a T6 at the Schwab and T20 at Memorial. Outside of Travelers, he's gained at least 0.6 strokes ball striking in every event since mid-May. That's enough with the course history to make me feel confident in a One and Done selection, especially since the purse isn't elevated this week.

Scottish Open sleepers: Picks for Top 20 and more best bets

Chris Gotterup to finish Top 20 at the Scottish Open (+275)

Here's a quick look at Chris Gotterup's finishes since the start of May: T15, T13, T28, MC, T23, T26, T21. He's not been elite and the strengths of a lot of these fields have been weak, but the quality of play can't be ignored, which is best indicated by that T23 coming at the U.S. Open. Gotterup has gained strokes with his ball striking in all of those events, including going for 1.26 or more per round in four of the seven starts, and has been positive with his short game in the last two weeks. When you combine that with his distance off the tee and how that can be used to attack the Renaissance Club, I like where his game is trending coming into this week.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Top Dane and Tommy Fleetwood Top Englishman (+1740, DraftKings), 0.5 Units

Given that I have outrights on both Neergaard-Petersen and Fleetwood, I'm obviously high on both players. But we're taking a flier on the Top in Region markets here. Neergaard-Petersen is the co-favorite with Rasmus Hojgaard, but I think that the Renaissance Club and the ball-striking test better suits RNP. Fleetwood, meanwhile, doesn't have nearly the English competition that you'd expect, especially with the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick kind of middling this year. It's a longshot, but it feels like better than a 17-1 chance to cash this week.