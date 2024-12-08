Seahawks vs Cardinals inactives: Week 14 injury report for NFC West battle
By Lior Lampert
It was a rock right when the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks met in Week 12. Fast forward to Week 14, and we may be in store for more of the same as the two teams battle for NFC West supremacy.
Seattle has won three straight contests, including the previously-referenced 16-6 victory over the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Arizona has dropped two consecutive games. The respective streaks have propelled the Seahawks to first place in the divisional standings, making this matchup pivotal for both sides.
With the Seahawks boasting a 7-5 record and the Cardinals sitting at 6-6, this meeting could go a long way in determining the division winner. Nonetheless, each club will be without at least one critical contributor for their duel in the desert if their respective injury reports are any indication.
Cardinals inactives: Week 14 injury report for NFC West battle
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Dante Stills
DT
Back
Questionable
Naquan Jones
DT
Elbow
Questionable
Elijah Jones
CB
Ankle
OUT
Jalen Thompson
S
Illness
Questionable
The Cardinals' defensive tackle group might be shorthanded against the Seahawks or nicked and bruised -- at best. Despite the questionable tags, Dante Stills and Naquan Jones' availability is in jeopardy. Neither failed to log even a single full practice during the week.
Moreover, starting safety Jalen Thompson was added to the injury report on Saturday due to an illness. While a sudden and last-minute ailment is never ideal, players typically suit up if they're sick. Given what's at stake for the Cardinals, the defensive back presumably won't let this sideline him.
Seahawks inactives: Week 14 injury report for NFC West battle
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Kenneth Walker III
RB
Ankle/Calf
OUT
Michael Dickson
P
Back
Questionable
Stone Forsythe
T
Hand
OUT
Tre Brown
CB
Hamstring
Doubtful
After practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday, standout running back Kenneth Walker III sat out Thursday and Friday's sessions. Nonetheless, considering the Seahawks beat to a different drum than other franchises regarding their injury report, his status was hard to gauge. But Seattle has officially ruled out the talented third-year runner, leaving sophomore tailback Zach Charbonnet to shoulder the backfield load. The team also elevated undrafted rookie George Holani from the practice squad to help fill in for the former.
Seahawks starting right tackle Stone Forsythe will miss his seventh consecutive game because of a hand injury. He'll be back soon, though, as demonstrated by his being a full practice participant throughout the week.
On Friday, Seattle added cornerback Tre Brown to the injury report with a hamstring malady. He's now doubtful, which is an ominous sign the issue could linger beyond Week 14.