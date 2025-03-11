This one should spark all the conspiracy theorists out there especially in the Pacific Northwest region of the country. Seattle radio host, Ian Furness of KJR believes former Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson is behind DK Metcalf suddenly requesting a trade out of Seattle. Furness did not hold back on the “Breakfast with Benz podcast” when discussing the situation.

“I think Russ is the reason [Metcalf] wanted out. I think Russ whispered in his ears. Russ has been a cancer for the Seahawk organization,” Furness told Tribune-Review’s Tim Benz. Russ keeps in contact with him and Tyler [Lockett].

“I know – from what I understand inside the building – they’re pretty confident that Russ is the guy who was whispering in DK’s ears. Kind of poisoning the well, so to speak. “

Furness also talked about the relationship between Wilson and Metcalf further confirming his assertion that Wilson is to blame. The Seahawks for their part have had nothing but positive things to say about Metcalf publicly.

Russell Wilson's supposed influence on DK Metcalf has some wondering

It may not be a coincidence that Metcalf winds up with the same team Wilson played with last season. Although Wilson seems to be done with the Steelers, there could be something there. The friendship between the two former Seahawk stars is a key factor. Maybe it’s as simple as him looking out for his buddy.

“Me, him and [Lockett] have a group text together where we keep in touch with each other. He’s been doing really well," Metcalf said of his relationship with Russell Wilson

The two played together in Seattle for three years and formed a lasting bond. It was even reported recently by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz that Metcalf and girlfriend Normani were introduced to each other by Wilson and wife Ciara. So, it was a conspiracy to get Metcalf out of the Emerald City remains a mystery, however, the bond between Wilson and Metcalf is strong.