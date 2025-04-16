Seahawks faith in Sam Darnold will be tested during the NFL Draft

In an unexpected twist, Sam Darnold left the Minnesota Vikings for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, inking a three-year, $100.5 million contract with a club that included an opt-out option after 2026.

The Seahawks were never really supposed to trade Geno Smith. That immediately expanded the market for Darnold and gave him a logical destination. He joins new OC Klint Kubiak in Seattle, where he gets a chance to throw to an impressive WR room of Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Darnold experienced a renaissance in 2024 with the Vikings. He went from a fringe starter and bridge quarterback to a Pro Bowl gunslinger and the top of his free-agent class. There is credit to go around, from Darnold's own progression to Kevin O'Connell's brilliant play-calling and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's stacked roster.

That said, for all the appealing elements of Seattle's new-look offense, it's not what the Vikings were a season ago. Darnold won't have Justin Jefferson to throw to, nor will Aaron Jones be churning out early-down yards. This is, in many ways, a test for Darnold. Was last season's success circumstantial, or has he actually elevated himself into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks?

Seattle obviously hopes for the latter, but it's unclear how confident the Seahawks actually are. The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and GM John Schneider is already scouting contingency plans.

Seahawks to host Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Seattle is expected to host Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the week leading up to the NFL Draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Some potential NFC West QB intrigue: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is in Seattle today to visit with the Seahawks and will meet later this week with the Rams, per sources. pic.twitter.com/K417MypKF7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2025

Milroe is widely projected as a second-round pick, commonly ranked fourth at his position behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi's Jaxson Dart. He threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, adding another 168 yards and 20 touchdowns as a runner.

While Milroe doesn't fit cleanly into the Sam Darnold mold, there are parallels. He has big-time arm talent with the athleticism to break games open with deep bombs or timely scrambles to the outside. There is also a worrisome history of turnover issues; Milroe isn't the sharpest decision-maker under duress. He will need the right infrastructure to mitigate errors and promote development at the next level.

Seattle could be that spot. He certainly has the upside of an every-week NFL starter. Maybe even a Pro Bowl quarterback, if all breaks right. More and more, teams are investing in capital-A Athletes at the QB position. Milroe can stress defenses in unique ways with his evasiveness and explosiveness as a runner. He escapes the pocket with ease and is comfortable launching at awkward angles on the move. If he can keep the INTs and fumbles in check, the numbers will stack up naturally.

With Darnold's contract only really guaranteed for a couple years, it's not out of the question for Seattle to install his replacement ahead of time. The former No. 3 pick is still just 27 years old, but there is a burden of proof on Darnold. He needs to show that last season was more than a flash in the pan with the optimal supporting cast. Kubiak is a crafty play-caller and Cooper Kupp is a tremendous safety valve at wide receiver, but Seattle will lean far more heavily on Darnold's raw talent than Minnesota ever did. He will be the engine behind their success — or failure. And he may feel immediate pressure on his heels courtesy of a high-profile rookie like Milroe.