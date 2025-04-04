Seahawks fans may owe John Schneider an apology after the Raiders extended Geno Smith

Value is all about perception. For the right dollar amount, Geno Smith had been at one time one of the best bang-for-your-buck quarterbacks in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowl-caliber player still making bridge quarterback money. But eventually he was bound to ask for more, and when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders an extension was almost certainly coming. It most certainly did this week, with Smith now making $85.5 million, $66.5 million of which is guaranteed.

Smith reunites with his former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Replacing Smith in the Pacific Northwest is former Minnesota Vikings starter Sam Darnold. While I may prefer Smith's game to that of Darnold's, for the money, you cannot blame Seahawks general manager John Schneider for going in the direction that he did. Smith is not a $43 million average annual value guy.

Truth be told, I feel there is a way that both teams could win from this. Smith goes to a team that can only go up to play for his biggest fan in the league in Carroll's Raiders. Darnold can prove to Minnesota that the Vikings made a huge mistake picking unproven J.J. McCarthy over him with those forever feisty Seahawks. Neither are probably playoff teams, but neither should be bottom-feeders.

Regardless, Smith making a combined $85.5 million over the next two years is so much to stomach.

Geno Smith and Raiders agree to a 2-year, $85.5M max value extension with $66.5M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/0vtTF72JWm — NFL (@NFL) April 3, 2025

With the NFL being a hard salary-capped league, every dollar you allocate has a consequence to it.

John Schneider pivoted off Geno Smith for a reason as Seahawks QB

Throughout most of my adult life, the Seahawks have rarely been bad. They have been okay to elite, but hardly ever atrocious. I cannot say the same for the Raiders. Outside of the 2002 AFC Championship run to the Super Bowl, the Silver and Black have mostly been the epitome of dysfunction. One of the biggest reasons for that is that they love to overspend on veteran players.

This is not to say that Smith is destined to fail quarterbacking the Raiders, but rather this fits the mold the team has largely been typecast into as a dysfunctional operation. They are paying Smith all that money, but it was not that long ago they could not afford to pay Khalil Mack in his prime and to the Chicago Bears he went. Overall, Smith provides some stability, but does not solve everything.

Smith in small doses is great. Incorporating him into your football diet is a choice that some people can get behind. Where you will lose me is in the idea that he can be a downtrodden team's panacea; I still remember when the former West Virginia superstar got punched in the face and broke his jaw failing to get the New York Jets off the runway and into the sky. That was a long time ago, but still!

Ultimately, the Seahawks will make smarter and better decisions more often than the Raiders ever do.