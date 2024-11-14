Seahawks get positive post-bye DK Metcalf injury update ahead of showdown with 49ers
By Lior Lampert
A Grade 1 MCL sprain sidelined DK Metcalf for the Seattle Seahawks' past two contests, tripling his career missed game count (from one to three). However, intel from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests the star wide receiver is on track to return in Week 11.
Per Rapoport, Metcalf practiced in full on Wednesday, which bodes well for his status ahead of Seattle's upcoming divisional showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the two-time Pro Bowler should be ready to roll.
Another sign Metcalf will presumably be available for the critical clash with the 49ers is that he addressed the media. While the standout pass-catcher expressed uncertainty about whether he'll play, speaking to reporters is a positive development nonetheless.
After electing to hold Metcalf out through their bye, the extra time off ostensibly did wonders for Metcalf. He seemed close to suiting up for Seattle's Week 9 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams and is now ramping up his practice reps leading up to a must-win matchup with the Niners.
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Metcalf is a physical specimen and truly built differently. This is reflected not only by his stature but the clean bill of health he's had through six years as a pro. So, the 26-year-old must've been legitimately hurting if he was forced to sit. Regardless, the Seahawks will be happy to welcome him back, especially as they try to maintain their hopes of winning the NFC West/making the playoffs.
At 4-5, the Seahawks trail San Fran by one game in the standings. Meanwhile, the first-place Cardinals sit atop the division, thanks to their 6-4 record. Given the circumstances, Seattle can't afford to suffer a defeat at the hands of the 49ers.
Before going down with the knee issue, Metcalf was pacing for a career-best campaign. He caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. Hopefully, the stud wideout can pick up where he left off upon rejoining his teammates on the gridiron.