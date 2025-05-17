Seahawks have already spotted a glaring problem with this rookie

The Seattle Seahawks knew what they were signing up for when they spent their 2025 third-round pick on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Despite boasting elite physical traits, he's widely touted as an incredibly raw NFL prospect. However, his current development (or lack thereof) shouldn't be completely attributed to him, which the front office has already acknowledged head-on.

Alabama went through coaches like socks during Milroe's four-year collegiate career, which will surely stunt growth. It also presumably creates a larger learning curve for him ... for now. Recent comments from Seattle's general manager, John Schneider, further validate that notion and the team's understanding of their new passer's previous situation(s).

Seahawks recognize that rookie QB Jalen Milroe dealt with continuous change at Alabama

"It takes a lot of time for these guys to develop and get those pro reps," Schneider stated (h/t The Rich Eisen Show). "And, you know, [Milroe] had several different coordinators [at Alabama]. I think like three or four coordinators in college and several position coaches."

Knowing what Milroe dealt with in college, Schneider wants to put him "in a system where he can be comfortable." Seattle's lead exec hinted at the Seahawks staff's intentions to experiment "some unique things" with the former Alabama star.

Moreover, Schneider noted that Milroe has a "high ceiling." He even compared the dual-threat passer's arm talent to a Hall of Famer he had the privilege of working with and watching closely: Brett Favre.

"... look, I was blessed to be around Brett Favre at a very young age, and there was a lot of ‘wow’ and there was a lot of ‘whoa’ with the throws," Schneider said. "And so, [Milroe's] got some of those wows and some of those whoas, but then also when he takes off, he’s going for 50, 60, 70 yards ..."

Seattle did its homework before selecting Milroe, and the constant turnover he dealt with at Alabama was ostensibly chief among their discoveries. The upside of his dynamic skill set is apparent, and the Seahawks believe they can hone those abilities. Schneider called him a "special young man," and already seems to be impressed with the 22-year-old.

Milroe has told reporters about his workouts with private QB coach Jordan Palmer for the past year and a half. He has the work ethic and skill to counteract some of the issues he faced at Alabama, and is seemingly committed to doing so.