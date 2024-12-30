Seahawks screwed over in NFL Playoff race by tiebreaker league should probably get rid of
The Seahawks had a firm grasp on their playoff hopes until they didn't and now they will miss out on the playoffs due to mediocrity and lame rules.
This season, the Seahawks went from the top of the NFC West, down to the bottom, and then back to the top again. Their back-to-back losses against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings dug them a deep hole that they desperately needed to get out of. Seattle dropped to second place in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams and they need the Cardinals to beat the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive. That didn't happen.
Alternatively, the Seahawks needed to rely on a string of events if they wanted a chance at the playoffs. Seattle needed three or more wins in Week 17 from the Jets (over Bills), Dolphins (over Browns), Packers (over Vikings), Falcons (over Commanders), and Lions (over 49ers).
The Jets ended up losing to the Bills, the Packers lost to the Vikings but the Dolphins did manage to beat the Browns. Seattle's last chance at the playoffs relied on the Falcons to beat the Commanders, and while it looked like they might, rookie QB Jayden Daniels led Washington to a win in the last few minutes.
Seahawks playoff aspirations come to an end because of tiebreaker rule
Now, it doesn't matter if the Lions beat the 49ers. The Seahawks are officially out of the playoffs even though they have one game remaining against the Rams. Seattle will miss out on the playoffs because of a rarely-used tiebreaker rule by the NFL. The Seahawks lost out on the playoffs but the rule gives the Rams the division due to strength of victory. Even if Seattle were to beat the Rams in Week 18, it wouldn't change the outcome.
If the Seahawks were to win, both teams would have the same record, with a one-to-one record head-to-head. That's where the tiebreaker would officially come in.
This tiebreaker rule has been used four times since 2010 and it's the second year in a row it has screwed the Seahawks out of a playoff appearance.