Seahawks sound like they could be a total wild card in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Scott Rogust
The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class isn't seen anywhere close to the 2024 class in terms of overall talent. There are two surefire first-round picks in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. After them, teams will have to bank on the potential of some quarterbacks, but they should be seen as projects.
It's perhaps the worst-kept secret that the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders need quarterbacks and are among the most likely landing spots for both Sanders and Ward. As for the overall class, there is one team to keep an eye on.
ESPN's NFL Draft team published an article answering questions about the upcoming class. Field Yates answered a question about which teams could be looking for a quarterback in Days 1 and 2 of the draft. Yates said the Seattle Seahawks could be an option.
"Teams further down the board to keep an eye on include the Rams and Seahawks," wrote Yates. "They each have a veteran QB who no longer has guaranteed money on his contract, but both teams are far from guaranteed to be drafting a quarterback early."
Seahawks listed as team who could select a QB early in 2025 NFL Draft
The Seahawks are currently in first place in the NFC West, thanks in part to the play of quarterback Geno Smith. Just last week, Smith scored a go-ahead, game-winning touchdown to pull off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers. This week, he helped the Seahawks take first place in the division away from the Arizona Cardinals. Why would the Seahawks draft a quarterback early?
As Yates points out, Smith no longer has guaranteed money on his contract, which runs out after the 2025 season. If the Seahawks want to plan for the future, drafting a quarterback makes sense.
However, given that they are in playoff position, they would miss out on Sanders and Ward. Some names that are in the next-tier of quarterback prospects are Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Texas' Quinn Ewers, who won't be immediate starting options. Milroe is a true dual threat, but he has had difficulty consistently putting his game together. Beck was once viewed as the QB1 of the class, but his interception issues in the middle of the season caused his stock to drop. Ewers has the talent, but has shown to be injury-prone throughout his collegiate career.
Again, Smith is under contract for one more season. If the Seahawks choose to go for a quarterback early in the draft not named Sanders or Ward, they will likely have to sit on the bench for a year.