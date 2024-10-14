Sean Manaea can vindicate Carlos Mendoza’s rotation decisions in Game 2
By James Nolan
After a rough 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS, the New York Mets will turn to Sean Manaea to even up the series. Many fans are questioning Carlos Mendoza’s decision to roll with Kodai Senga in Game 1, as it didn’t pay off.
The former NL All-Star couldn’t find the strike zone in the first inning and allowed two runs. Mendoza sent him out again in the second, which resulted in another Dodgers run. It would’ve made sense to give Manaea the ball over Senga in Game 1, as he’s been the best starter for New York all season. Then again, he can now play stopper tomorrow.
Los Angeles has now won three straight playoff games. They could get a fourth tomorrow, but facing the 32-year-old lefty will be tough.
Manaea faced a dominant Philadelphia Phillies lineup in his most recent playoff start, and he dominated. He went seven innings while only allowing three hits and one run. Just like the Dodgers, the Phillies had a star-studded offense. The veteran starter was able to mow down guys like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner. He needs to do the same in Game 2 against Los Angeles, as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts combined for 5 RBIs and five hits in Game 1.
The Dodgers are great at hitting breaking balls, which the Mets southpaw used a lot in his last start. However, his fastball was his bread and butter in the regular season. Manaea posted a 12-6 record with 164 strikeouts and a 3.47 ERA in the regular season. Mendoza would love for his best pitcher to give him another great outing in their most vital game all year.
If New York wants a chance in this series, they must walk away with at least one win from Los Angeles. Manaea has what it takes to send the Mets back to Citi Field with the series knotted up. Francisco Lindor and the rest of the offense can’t stay silent forever, and they’ll be facing the bullpen if the Dodgers in Game 2. Mendoza needs his ace to continue his great postseason and send the Mets home with a win.