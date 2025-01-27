Sean McDermott clearly thinks Bills got screwed by refs in loss to Chiefs
By Lior Lampert
Officiating isn't the sole (or primary) reason the Buffalo Bills fell short in the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs (again). But it certainly factored into the outcome of an instant classic AFC Championship Game showdown between two teams that never disappoint when they meet.
Multiple questionable calls worked against the Bills. However, none were more infuriating than the referee's visibly wrong spot in the game's final frame, which resulted in a Buffalo turnover on downs.
The refs ruled Bills quarterback Josh Allen short on a fourth-and-1 play, even though he ostensibly picked up enough yardage for a first down. It undeniably changed the complexion of the contest, and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott knows it.
"I thought [Allen] had it," McDermott stated during his postgame press conference (h/t Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News). "Just short of the line was actually the first down ... sitting next to me with the marker ... and it looked like he got to it."
McDermott described it as a "big call," which sells short the magnitude of the decision and how much it impacted Buffalo's chances of winning and advancing to the Super Bowl. Nonetheless, it's never fun to see the zebras influence a ballgame, especially one of this significance.
Be that as it may, the Bills had plenty of self-inflicted wounds that didn't help matters versus Kansas City. Allen was erratic early on, tossing two near-interceptions on the opening possession. Their second-best offensive playmaker, James Cook, was torching the Chiefs. The Pro Bowl running back amassed 134 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, but he did so while logging only a 45 percent snap share rate.
Moreover, Buffalo converted 5-of-14 third-down attempts, compared to Kansas City's 5-of-9. The Bills also committed six penalties and ceded 48 additional yards to the Chiefs. In other words, the five-time reigning AFC East champions failed to execute in critical moments, simultaneously helping out their opponent with several miscues.
Regardless, the Bills-Chiefs clash went down to the wire. Allen had an opportunity to lead Buffalo to a thrilling game-winning drive in the closing stages. But a dropped pass by tight end Dalton Kincaid effectively squandered any hope, another non-officiating issue.
So, McDermott has a right to be upset about the specific instant. Yet, his main frustration should be with Buffalo's shortcomings, which fall on him.