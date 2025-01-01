Sean McDermott only willing to take a half measure with Josh Allen in Week 18
The outcome of the Bills Week 18 game at the Patriots cannot impact their playoff seeding in the slightest. Nonetheless, Buffalo still intends to give starting quarterback Josh Allen limited snaps against New England's defense.
Don't expect head coach Sean McDermott to put his potential MVP in danger. The move is largely designed to extend Allen's consecutive start streak. It should not surprise any Bills fans if Allen only hands the ball off a few times before heading to the sideline to rest up for the postseason. Buffalo will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC regardless of the result of their divisional rivalry.
New England wants to see Josh Allen all game
Ironically, plenty of Patriots fans might prefer to see Allen play more. A loss would guarantee New England the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. The Patriots still face a huge challenge to beat the Bills without Allen at the helm of their offense, but it does give head coach Jerod Mayo's team a glimmer of hope in their regular season finale.
The more interesting question now becomes what other stars McDermott might choose to rest ahead of the playoffs. James Cook should not get much work from the running back position. Buffalo needs him to be well-rested before what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run.
Veterans like Matt Milano and Ed Oliver might also receive a decreased workload on the defensive side of the ball. The Bills would love to build some momentum by dispatching the Patriots with ease on Sunday, but they should not risk the health of key players to achieve that goal. Avoiding injury is more important than knocking off New England in a game that will not impact the AFC standings.
Allen will get the start in Week 18 but letting him drop back to pass on even one occasion would be a mistake by McDermott. Bills fans should not expect to see such an error from their head coach.