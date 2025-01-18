Sean McVay doubles down on Jared Verse calling out, riling up Eagles fans
By Quinn Everts
Philadelphia sports fans don't need any reason to cheer against an opponent with all their hearts; they're going to boo, heckle and taunt any player that comes into their city regardless of what they have or haven't said in the past.
But Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse and head coach Sean McVay have now given Eagles fans an actual reason to make Lincoln Financial Field a hostile environment when the Rams visit the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.
"They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans," said Verse to the Los Angeles Times. When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”
Well, okay.
Verse's coach, Sen McVay, responded to Verse's comments, but didn't do anything to mitigate the storm coming their way on Sunday. "He told his truth," McVay said on Friday. "I'm riding with the Rams."
This is how players and coaches should approach big games
I live in Philadelphia. I'm not an Eagles diehard by birth, but I am a fan by proxy and I like to see them succeed. And I respect Verse and McVay so much for this.
This is the biggest game of the season — and we all know it's going to be a dogfight. Why would the players and coach pretend they don't want to go into Philly and rip everyone's heart out? They shouldn't! And they're not! Which is great!
Fans in this city already hate Verse by measure of him simply being an opponent, so he shouldn't be held to a standard where he's forced to respect the opposing fanbase. That's a double standard, and the respect would be phony, anyway.
A good player on an opposing team being honest about hating Philly's fanbase will hype up his fan base, hype up Philly's fan base and give an extra storyline in an already exciting playoff matchup. That's kind of what sports are supposed to be, no?
Live your truth, Jared.