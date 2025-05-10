Sean Payton addresses biggest concern around polarizing Broncos draft pick

It's safe to say that the RJ Harvey selection in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft raised some eyebrows. The Denver Broncos taking a running back sometime within the first two days of the festivities was to be expected, given how mediocre to subpar last season's rushing attack was for Sean Payton's team, and with Javonte Williams signing with the Dallas Cowboys. RJ Harvey being the player they settled on was a decision not many expected, though.

Don't get me wrong — Harvey put together a solid collegiate career at UCF, but taking a 5-foot-8 back who is already 24 years old over some of the other backs on the board was a decision many Broncos fans couldn't get behind. When asked about his size, however, Payton quickly made it clear that Harvey's size is not a concern whatsoever.

Sean Payton likes RJ Harvey’s size: “He’s put together pretty well. There’s a difference between a small runner and a short runner.”



Pointed that RJ Harvey is not a small runner. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 10, 2025

“He’s put together pretty well," Payton said. "There’s a difference between a small runner and a short runner.”

It's no coincidence that Payton has already sat down with Harvey to watch film of running backs to emulate. Those guys? Darren Sproles, who was 5-foot-6, and Alvin Kamara, who was 5-foot-10.

“I want to be better than those guys," Harvey told Zac Stevens of DNVR.

Broncos fans have little to be concerned about with RJ Harvey

Nor is Payton worried about Harvey's durability or usage.

“I know the question is, is he a three-down back? Well, he’s going to play on third down," Payton said, per Mike Klis of 9News.

RJ Harvey leads the RBs. pic.twitter.com/RSgESsKSpo — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) May 10, 2025

Fans may need more convincing that Harvey will be a success story, especially when his career will be compared to the other running backs the Broncos could have had.

He is already going viral for one clearly positive trait: Quad-zilla thighs.

The Broncos have a new quad-zilla on their team after drafting RJ Harvey pic.twitter.com/IKdwIjtroK — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) May 10, 2025

Whatever doubts there may be about Harvey's age or size, those are some powerful thighs. They explain why Harvey has been such an explosive runner so far in his career. Translating that to the NFL is his next task. Whether fans believe in him or not, the Broncos brass clearly does.