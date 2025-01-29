Sean Payton may end Broncos dream of Ashton Jeanty before the draft starts
By Lior Lampert
The Denver Broncos desperately need a backfield makeover. During his end-of-season press conference, head coach Sean Payton hinted as much, saying the goal is to "stack that position group."
Payton's comments and Denver's inability to establish a consistent ground game throughout the 2024 campaign have connected them to multiple running backs available this offseason. Chief among them has been Boise State All-American bell cow, Ashton Jeanty, a consensus first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Multiple credible draft analysts have forecasted the Broncos calling Jeanty's name with their No. 20 overall pick. Denver's glaring hole at running back and Payton's reliance on the position to maximize his offensive scheme make the record-shattering Boise State product an obvious target. However, recent intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) has linked the team to a more seasoned, and potentially cheaper free-agent option: Aaron Jones.
Sean Payton may end Broncos' dream of Ashton Jeanty before the draft starts by pursuing Aaron Jones instead
"Expect Denver to look for a versatile back to bolster Sean Payton's offense," Fowler wrote, labeling Jones as a possible fit, regardless of age concerns.
As Fowler alludes to, Jones' versatility as an effective runner and receiving threat out of the backfield can shine under Payton's tutelage. The one-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 51-reception, 1,546-scrimmage yard year with the Minnesota Vikings and is slated to hit the open market.
Jones, 30, doesn't have as much tread on his tires as other backs despite being a rising ninth-year veteran. This season marked a career-high in touches for him (306), not clearing the 200-mark thrice. He's always been an efficient three-down rusher but has typically done so alongside someone else.
Spotrac projects Jones' average annual salary in his next contract to be $5.6 million. For context, that's nearly $1 million more than Denver will pay the 20th selection. Could Payton and the Broncos be eyeing a more economically sound upgrade instead of Jeanty and using their first-rounder to address a different position?
Nonetheless, despite being tied to Jeanty and members of Broncos Country presumably hoping to land him, Denver might see Jones as a viable short-term alternative.