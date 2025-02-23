The Seattle Seahawks finished with a respectable 10-7 regular season record last year but head coach Mike Macdonald's team was never considered to be a legitimate Super Bowl threat. If Seattle's front office wants to change that in 2025 they'll need to come out of the NFL Draft with several high-end starters.

Finding offensive line help capable of helping Kenneth Walker find more room on the ground and giving quarterback Geno Smith more time to throw will be a major focus. Specifically, the Seahawks need help on the interior. Left guard Laken Tomlinson is headed for free agency so finding an immediate replacement for him would be a wise plan for GM John Schneider and his staff.

Perimeter help on the defensive side of the ball should also be a focus for the franchise in the early rounds of the draft. The team lacks an edge rusher capable of stifling opposing aerial attacks. Leonard Williams gives them a power rusher up front but they could use a speed guy who can make life difficult on opposing tackles.

Round 1, Pick 18: OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

Kelvin Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle for Texas but his athletic gifts are better suited to play guard at the next level. In particular, his foot speed could be a real asset to a Seattle offense that wants their interior lineman to get to the second level to spring their dynamic running backs.

There is a risk that another team could snap Banks up before Seattle goes on the clock with the No. 18 overall pick. That's particularly likely if they believe he can hold up at tackle. If the consensus remains that he'll be a guard it should bode well for the Seahawks' chances of snapping him up without moving up in the draft.

Banks should be able to play right away at guard as an above-average run blocker. It might take him some time to get up to full speed as a pass blocker but his college issues on that front were matters of technique rather than athletic ability. Seattle's coaching staff should feel confident in their ability to coach Banks up to become a quality starter in his rookie season.

Round 2, Pick 50: EDGE Kyle Kennard (South Carolina)

Seattle needs a speed rusher who can defeat offensive tackles in one-on-one battles. Kyle Kennard was that sort of player at South Carolina and has the potential to be just as productive in the NFL.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound end showed athleticism on film and racked up quality stats during his time in college. He took down opposing quarterbacks 17.5 times in his last two seasons in the SEC. That combination of obvious speed and production should appeal to Seattle's front office.

The only question about Kennard's game is whether or not he can add the weight required to hold up on the edge against physical run defenders. It may be too much to ask him to do that right away. A season or two in a pro weight room might be required before he can be a true three-down player at defensive end.

Kennard does already have the skills required to be a productive pass rusher on obvious passing downs. He can provide Seattle good value in Round 2 right away as a pass-rushing specialist. If he rounds out his game in future seasons, he could become a steal.

Round 3, Pick 82: LB Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon)

The Seahawks need to add more speed at linebacker if they're going to contend with modern passing attacks in 2025. Jeffrey Bassa isn't the strongest prospect in this year's draft class but he has the athleticism to make plays from sideline to sideline at the pro level.

The former Oregon star really stood out for the Ducks when he was dropped into coverage from his linebacker spot. He's fast enough to run stride-for-stride with opposing tight ends and running backs. Interestingly, Bassa looks even better when he's given the freedom to roam the middle of the secondary in zone looks.

Some scouts might downgrade Bassa for his lack of physicality at the point of attack but he does enough there to stay on the field against the run. He does a really good job of using his hands to neutralize opposing linemen even when they have a weight advantage over him.

Bassa may never become a star but he can blossom into a solid starter during his rookie contract with the Seahawks. He should be a priority for the franchise in the third round.