SEC and Big Ten already posturing for more College Football Playoff format change
The SEC and Big Ten are back at it again, not even a week after college football crowned its latest national champion. I understand why the SEC is set on getting as many advantages as possible, but the Big Ten colluding with them to take control over half of a proposed College Football Playoff format is just greedy.
According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Yahoo!, the two power conferences will be meeting before the CFP committee has its annual meeting, with a proposed format change. They're reportedly proposing a 14-team playoff, expanding the current format by two more teams.
The SEC and Big Ten receive eight total automatic bids, split four each, while the Big 12 and ACC get four total split evenly. Then there would be one Group of 5 auto bid and one at-large bid.
Really, is that the best you can come up with? Like what are we doing here? We don’t want to see mid-SEC teams playing in a playoff. The SEC didn’t even have the most teams in the playoff this year. And only one of their conference representatives reached the semifinals. None reached the title game.
When does the greed end? If this gets approved, it would absolutely ruin the College Football Playoff. The pageantry we were delivered when the first 12-team playoff finished was second to none. Sure there were blowouts.
But if I’m not mistaken, no SEC team scored more than 17 points across three CFP games. Only one of those three teams was able to get a win.
The SEC continues to find ways to disrupt college football because they’re sore losers. If Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M didn’t get left out, do you think they’d be this aggressive to push change before the 12-team playoff even has a chance to fail?
The SEC, Big Ten colluding to monopolize the CFP (once again) is the worst thing that could happen to college football
The College Football Playoff is supposed to be about fun matchups between the top teams each season. This new idea of giving the SEC and the Big Ten more automatic bids just forces casual football fans to watch the same eight teams every year. Who wants to watch that?
What makes March Madness so exciting? Every year new teams rise to the challenge of taking down a team they weren’t supposed to. And that same excitement can translate into football too.
We, as fans, shouldn’t be robbed of that because of greed. We shouldn’t have Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and any other combination of the five remaining SEC-Big Ten slots shoved down our throats.
The playoff was supposed to eliminate seeing the same teams over and over. That was the biggest flaw of the four-team playoff, we rarely had parity. A 12-team playoff gives us that. A 14-team playoff with 13 seeds locked with conference auto bids is simply ridiculous and should never come to fruition.