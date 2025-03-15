SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket as top 4 seeds clash in semifinals

The best part of March — okay, one of the approximate six thousand "best parts of March" is during conference tournament week when the semifinals of a tourney are incredible matchups, and knowing that the next day, no matter who wins, there will be another banger of a matchup.

Thank you, SEC Tournament! We've reached the semis of the conference tourney for the deepest conference in college hoops, and although Texas made a nice run from the first round to the quarterfinals (and may have punched itself a ticket to the NCAA Tournament by doing so) the semis look like you'd expect. Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. The four powerhouses in the conference are also four teams that you won't be chastised for taking to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, which kicks off next week.

Here's where things stand in the SEC entering Saturday.

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket for Saturday, March 15

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket | Michael Castillo

Each team has only played one game in this tourney so far, as the top four seeds in the conference get byes to the quarterfinals.

Auburn was in a dogfight with Ole Miss, pulling out a 62-57 win thanks to a massively clutch Johni Broome and-one late in the second half. Tennessee toppled a tired Texas team, 83-72, Alabama trounced Kentucky 99-70, and Florida overpowered Missouri 85-71.

Auburn beat Tennessee in defensive battle in January

If you blocked out the first meeting between Auburn and Tennessee this season, I won't blame you. The Tigers won, 53-51, and the teams shot a combined 33 percent from the 3-point line. Combined. Both of them. Together.

Florida knocked off Alabama last week

The other semifinal had a slightly more thrilling matchup this year; just a week ago, Florida beat Alabama, 99-94, in one of the most exhilirating games on the SEC slate all year.

Dates, times for SEC semifinals

(1) Auburn vs. (4) Tennessee: 1 PM EST, ESPN

(2) Florida vs. (3) Alabama: 3:30 EST, ESPN