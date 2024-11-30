Ball Don’t Lie: 3 worst calls by SEC refs to save Georgia’s season
The Georgia Bulldogs survived Clean, Old Fashioned Hate — but only barely. The rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were up 17-0 at halftime and had a 27-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Dawgs fought back to tie it and then we got an eight-overtime marathon finally decided with a Nate Frazier two-point conversion following a stop by UGA's defense.
Coming off the win that sealed a 10-2 regular season for Georgia, though, there were two major talking points about the Dawgs. First, they played with fire in a game they shouldn't have and that always breeds doubts about a team. Secondly and more pressingly, however, was how the SEC refs seemed to be the 12th man out there for Georgia.
Whether that's actually the case or not, there were cries of conspiracy that the refs in Athens did everything they could to push Georgia to victory. Specifically, these three calls stood out as the worst that the officials flagged or, more notably, didn't.
Worst calls that saved Georgia from upset in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate
3. Refs didn't review tipped ball on defensive pass interference
Down 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Georgia had first-and-goal to try and close the gap. Trying to get a quick score, Bobo dialed up a pattern for tight end Oscar Delp in the short-middle of the end zone. Beck threw a nice ball but, after a physical battle with the defender, the ball fell incomplete.
That's when the refs gave the Dawgs another lifeline, throwing the flag for defensive pass interference. Some fans wondered if it was even DPI (in my opinion, it was based on what we've see called with hands on the hips). However, the more egregious part was that the ball may have been tipped, which would've nullfied pass interference. And yet, that wasn't reviewed at all!
It's certainly up for debate if the ball was tipped or not. However, the fact that the officials didn't even take a look at that is a wild miscue on their part, one that obviously greatly benefitted UGA.
2. No targeting review on the Haynes King sack-fumble
One of the biggest momentum-swinging plays late in the game was after Georgia cut the lead to 27-20. Georgia Tech QB Haynes King had a third-and-1 and was looking to run him up the middle. Bulldogs safety Dan Jackson, however, was coming on a blitz and completely lit up King, jarring the ball loose and giving the Dawgs a short field to try and tie it up (which they did).
As ABC and ESPN showed replays, though, there were plenty of fans and even analysts who wondered if Jackson's hit should've been reviewed for targeting.
If it had been reviewed, it could've gone either way for Jackson. There is a case that he might've led with the crown of his helmet to make the play. The more egregious error from the SEC refs, once again, was not reviewing it at all. It feels like that there is a targeting review on any play involving a big collision. So in this instance, to not even take a look on a play that changed the outcome quite literally is an inexcusable whiff.
1. Obvious missed holding call on Georgia's game-tying drive
Following the King fumble, Georgia got the ball back with a chance to tie on the Tech 32-yard line. After getting a first down for a (correct) pass interference call, Carson Beck had the ball on the 13-yard liine and was trying to make a play.
As Beck dropped back, though, Georgia Tech got some serious pressure on him. The Bulldogs offensive line was trying desperately to keep their quarterback clean, though — a little too desperately. There's no excuse for the refs missing a holding call this egrious from Dylan Fairchild.
This is indicative of one of the most frustrating things about SEC refs and officials in general. It feels as if they hone in on ticky-tack plays and fouls only to miss the glaring ones such as this. And the fact that this happened with the game all but hanging in the balance made it that much worse.