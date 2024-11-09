SEC what if? This crazy scenario would see the season end in an 8-way tie for first place
By Austen Bundy
It just means more in the SEC, right? Well, with the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff debuting this season, the preeminent conference in the sport is expected to have multiple teams clinch bids in the bracket.
Well, a few wrenches could be thrown into that expectation if a few specific things play out exactly right over the course of the rest of the year.
There are five gigantic matchups playing out in the final month of the season, including in Week 11. If these five games end in just the right way, then there's an insane and unprecedented result coming for the SEC.
There could be an 8-way tie for the regular season SEC title
Here are the five games that have to end in a specific way for this crazy scenario to happen (h/t DraftKings Sportsbook).
SEC matchups
Ole Miss def. Georgia (Nov. 9)
Florida def. Texas (Nov. 9)
Alabama def. LSU (Nov. 9)
Georgia def. Tennessee (Nov. 16)
Texas def. Texas A&M (Nov. 30)
Granted, the second step in that hypothetical seems to be extremely unlikely to happen but what an alternate history that would've turned out to be if it did.
The eight teams that would be grouped together at the top would be (in no particular order): Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas.
If the SEC were to end up in an eight-way tie for first, the current conference tiebreakers would result in the championship game in Atlanta being a rematch between Alabama and LSU.
What a turnaround and role reversal that would be after the first few months of the season. All signs seemed to be pointing to a Georgia and Texas rematch given both teams' constant presence in the Top 10 rankings.
No matter what happens, I think all college football fans are in for a dramatic ending to the season with likely a few more twists and turns to come — not just in the SEC.