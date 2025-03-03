The SEC has had the country's best women's basketball teams all season long, and the conference's postseason tournament in Greenville, South Carolina will have dramatic implications for March Madness. Texas and South Carolina are the favorites to hoist the trophy at the end, but there are several teams with plenty to prove in the final week of the season.

Teams like Mississippi State need to have a good showing as they are on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament field, and other programs like Florida or Georgia need to make a run for a title if they want to be the conference's automatic qualifier. A team like Ole Miss or Oklahoma could make a surprise run in the SEC Tournament as well.

This article will provide everything you need to know about the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, including a full schedule, live results, and all TV viewing and streaming information.

Complete game schedule for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

The SEC has a single elimination bracket that will feature all 16 of the conference's teams. The top four programs receive a double bye in the tournament, and the next four receive a single bye. The bottom eight teams will face off in the first round on Wednesday, March 5.

Wednesday, March 5

Game 1: #16 Texas A&M vs. #9 Tennessee -- 11 a.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 2: #13 Arkansas vs. #12 Georgia -- 1:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 3: #15 Missouri vs. #10 Mississippi State -- 6:00 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 4: #14 Auburn vs. #11 Florida -- 8:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Thursday, March 6

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. #8 Vanderbilt -- 11 a.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. #5 Oklahoma -- 1:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. #7 Ole Miss -- 6:00 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. #6 Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Friday, March 7

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. #1 South Carolina -- noon EST (ESPN)

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. #4 Kentucky -- 2:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. #2 Texas -- 6:00 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. #3 LSU -- 8:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 8

Semifinal 1: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 -- 4:30 p.m. EST (ESPN 2)

Semifinal 2: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 -- 7:00 p.m. EST (ESPN 2)

Sunday, March 9

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 -- 3:00 pm EST (ESPN)

Latest results & scores

Where to watch every SEC Tournament Game live

Broadcast networks airing the tournament: ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network.

Streaming options: All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network are available through the ESPN App with a subscription.

Radio broadcasts: SiriusXM will broadcast the tournament live for the entire week.

Live stat trackers will be available on the ESPN App.

Which SEC teams have the best shot at the title?

While this conference is full of tremendous teams, Texas and South Carolina are likely on a collision course for the SEC title. Both programs went 15-1 during the regular season, and their lone loss was to each other as they split the season series.

South Carolina has won two straight SEC tournaments -- and eight of the last 10 -- but Texas will certainly put up a fight in their first SEC season. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament in 2022 and 2024, so they have plenty of postseason success to lean on. Both will be in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness.

LSU certainly has the coaching and talent to make a serious run at a championship, but star guard Flau'jae Johnson will miss the entire tournament, which decreases their odds severely. A team like Alabama could sneak into the semifinal from that part of the bracket as a result, or a long-shot team like Florida could gain traction and sneak into The Big Dance.

Which SEC teams need a deep run to make March Madness?

The SEC has 10 teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State is currently one of the last teams in, so having a strong performance in Greenville should solidify their standing in the tournament field. If they drop their opener to Missouri or get blown out by Ole Miss in the second round, the Bulldogs could miss the tournament depending on what else happens around the country.

Florida and Georgia are not currently slated to participate in March Madness, but both have slightly easier paths to a deep SEC tournament run. Georgia would face Oklahoma and Kentucky in consecutive games if they beat Arkansas and keep winning, and while those two teams are incredible in their own right, they are not as unbeatable as South Carolina or Texas.

Florida will get to face Auburn in the first round before taking on Alabama and LSU if they continue to win. Alabama has been inconsistent this year and limped through the final weeks of the season, so they are an upset-prone team. LSU is without star guard Flau'jae Johnson, so the Tigers are a bit of an unknown for the tournament.

If any of these teams win the SEC championship, they will be an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. In such a deep conference, anything can happen.

A look back at recent SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament winners

Year Champion NCAA Tournament Seed 2024 South Carolina 1 2023 South Carolina 1 2022 Kentucky 6 2021 South Carolina 1 2020 South Carolina *Cancelled due to COVID-19

South Carolina won the NCAA Tournament last season after a dominant regular season and postseason SEC performance. The year prior, however, the team fell to Iowa in the Final 4, and fellow SEC team LSU won the championship after losing in the semifinal of the SEC tournament. Kentucky went on a Cinderella run to capture the SEC title in 2022, but they were upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament just a week later.

The SEC has fared quite well in March Madness the last few years as the conference has won three straight national championships. In the past three seasons, they've had four Final Four teams and the conference winner has been the No. 1 overall seed. In another historical season for the SEC, they will likely have two more No. 1 seeds and a potential top overall seed once again.

South Carolina has formed a bit of a dynasty in the SEC, but Texas is right on their heels. In their first season in the conference, they have already taken down the two-time defending champions and have another opportunity to do so in Greenville.