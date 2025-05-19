The (second) Dejounte Murray trade quietly changed everything for the Hawks

Nearly three years ago, the Atlanta Hawks made a highly aggressive trade, sending three first round picks and an additional first round pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Dejounte Murray. That move came after a disappointing 2021-22 season in which the Hawks followed up an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 43-win campaign, and Atlanta attempted to pair Trae Young with a long-term running mate in the backcourt.

In short, the deal was not a success in Atlanta. The Hawks won less than half of their games in two seasons with Murray in the roster, and the experiment didn't work on either end of the floor. By the end of the 2023-24 campaign, it was clear to everyone monitoring the situation that Atlanta simply had to go in a different direction with the backcourt, even after Murray signed a four-year contract extension.

Notably, Murray agreeing to that extension was arguably the best thing that could have happened to the Hawks, even as things crumbled on the court. Because of his modest salary on arrival from San Antonio, Murray was limited in what he could sign contractually, and even amid the on-court questions, it made complete sense for the Hawks to offer Murray the most they were allowed to offer and simply hope that he valued the long-term security over seeking free agency and a bigger payday.

Ultimately, Murray signed the extension in July 2023 and, less than 12 months later, he was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Dejounte Murray pivot worked beautifully for the Hawks

Because Murray was on a team-friendly deal in a rising salary cap environment, the Hawks were able to seek a lofty trade return, even as the league knew Atlanta needed to make a change. In late June 2024, the Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a deal (that was announced on July 6) that brought high-end value back to Atlanta. The Hawks acquired Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and a pair of first round picks from the Pelicans in exchange for Murray.

At the time, the package by many was regarded as solid, yet unspectacular. Almost a year later, it appears to be a total grand slam.

For one, Daniels would rank higher than Murray on many lists by himself, including the most recent update of NBA 99 at FanSided. Daniels exploded in his first season with the Hawks, winning the NBA Most Improved Player award and producing more steals than any NBA player in the last three decades. While Daniels does have things to improve to reach his ceiling, the Hawks landing him from New Orleans was a coup of epic proportion.

Atlanta's deal would look just fine if it was only Daniels coming back, but the Hawks also received a valuable veteran big man in Larry Nance Jr. that filled a solid on-court and off-court role in 2024-25. Nance Jr.'s presence in the trade was heavily tied to salary matching, but all in all, his inclusion worked out for Atlanta.

From there, the attention turns to the draft capital. The Hawks acquired a 2025 first round pick (via Lakers) and a conditional 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks/Pelicans, protected top four) in the deal. The Lakers pick ended up being at No. 22 overall, which was roughly in line with expectations, and that selection will be valuable for the Hawks in attempting to build a young stockpile of players.

The other potential jewel of the transaction is the 2027 pick. While it is protected for the top four and the least favorable of two choices, the future paths of the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans are very murky. The situation with Giannis in Milwaukee is well-documented and, in the event that he seeks a trade, the Bucks could be in the wilderness for a while. The Pelicans have an interesting current roster, but they just dealt with a brutal 2024-25 season and, at the very least, uncertainty awaits in New Orleans.

It is certainly fair to note that, while Murray had a disastrous 2024-25 season that ended with an injury, he remains a very good NBA player with a lot to offer to the Pelicans. That shouldn't be ignored, but the situation was untenable in Atlanta, and the Hawks pivoted masterfully.

There is a debate to be had as to whether the two Murray trades, smashed together, "worked out" for the Hawks on the whole, and there is nuance involved in the evaluation as Atlanta owes another first round pick to San Antonio and a potential swap in 2026. What isn't up for debate, though, is that the second Dejounte Murray trade was beautifully done by the Hawks, and Atlanta fans are already enjoying the fruits in watching Dyson Daniels with full knowledge that two first round picks are in the offing.