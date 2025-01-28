See you in Cancun: Marlon Humphrey had savage response to Bills comment week in the making
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills entered the season with relatively low expectations after they were forced to make significant roster cuts to become salary cap compliant in the offseason. After the budget cuts, and the decision to trade disgruntled All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, Buffalo had a lack of notable talent on the roster. The Bills, however, took exception to their perceived talent.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was forced to diversify the passing attack by spreading the ball around, which created a less predictable and more productive offense. Bills quarterback Josh Allen posted his most efficient season, and Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and the AFC’s No. 2 seed.
Buffalo’s highly-anticipated divisional-round clash against the Baltimore Ravens was advertised as a battle between two MVP-candidate quarterbacks, but the Bills saw it a bit different. To them, the game was an opportunity to prove the world wrong. The Ravens had nine Pro Bowl players on their roster, most in the NFL. The Bills, who had the second-best scoring offense in the league, only had two players earn Pro Bowl nods.
The Bills outlasted the Ravens with a 27-25 victory in inclement weather at Highmark Stadium, and they were clear about their feelings on the Pro Bowl snubs.
“Now those nine Pro Bowlers can go to the Pro Bowl,” one Bills player said after the game, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
Marlon Humphrey fired back at Bills’ comments after divisional round
Apparently, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey noticed the Bills player’s comment. He saved it, and patiently waited for the right opportunity. After Buffalo’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, he fired back.
"After the pro bowl maybe we can all go enjoy Cancun," Humphrey posted on social media.
Ultimately, the outcome isn’t a good look for either Buffalo or Baltimore, and neither team has deserved the right to fire shots at anyone. Both teams have repeatedly fallen short against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are advancing to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Pro Bowl trips and Cancun vacations have become the norm for the AFC’s top contenders, who have all repeatedly fallen short. The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans after defeating Buffalo. Last season, they defeated the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Chiefs have now won five of the past six AFC Championship Games. They’ve already won three of their four Super Bowl appearances, and could add a fourth ring on their finger in February.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have a 3-5 record in the playoffs under quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Bills have not made a Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, and they’ve lost four straight playoff games against Kansas City.
Pro Bowls and MVPs are nice accolades, but neither team has been able to pose a serious threat in a conference that has proven to be relatively weak since the departures of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. For now, neither team has much to brag about.