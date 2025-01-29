Senior Bowl Day 2 Winners and Losers: Mike Green is a future Top 16 pick
Day two in Mobile, Alabama for the 2025 Senior Bowl is officially in the books as we dive into the prospects that won today and some that took a hit in their 2025 NFL Draft stock.
Their official Senior Bowl measurements (height, weight, and length) from the event will be listed.
Winners:
Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon: 5'9" - 156 Pounds - 8 1/2" Hands - 73" Wing
Johnson has made the list for day two once again. His footwork and acceleration have been instrumental in helping him create vertical separation. He continues to create separation off his breaks due to his good change of direction and balance and burst out of his cuts. He's having a Senior Bowl performance similar to that of Ladd McConkey and Tank Dell.
Notable Rep:
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall: 6'3" - 251 Pounds - 8 5/8" Hands - 77" Wing
Green is back on the list for day two as he continues to make a name for himself. Similar to day one, he demonstrated all the qualities you desire in an NFL pass rusher: speed, quickness, power, and flexibility. Today, his most impressive moment came during a bull rush, where he showcased good hand placement, upper body power, and active feet throughout the contact.
Notable Rep:
Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo: 6'3" - 304 Pounds - 10 1/4" Hands - 82" Wing
Alexander showcased his skills today after a quiet first day. He demonstrated violent hands with good pad level and explosiveness through the hips. Despite the strong defensive line class, he is truly versatile in any scheme.
Notable Rep:
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss: 6'0" - 195 Pounds - 9 1/8" Hands - 77" Wing
Amos has been dominant throughout the secondary. He has not allowed much separation from receivers, and when he has, he has demonstrated very good recovery speed. Amos consistently stays inside the hip pocket of receivers due to his ability to mirror with good fluidity and balance. His footwork and overall repetitions have been impressive.
Notable Rep:
Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: 5'11" - 210 Pounds - 9 1/4" Hands - 73" Wing
Royals ran his routes like a true NFL wide receiver, showcasing impressive physicality. He possesses the size and speed to dominate at all levels of the field. His hand-eye coordination is good, and he displays good change of direction and burst to get upfield after making a catch.
Notable Rep:
Losers:
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon: 6'4" - 313 Pounds - 10 3/8" Hands - 84" Wing
After an impressive performance on day one, he struggled on day two. He faced challenges against power and often got beat inside. As you may have seen on social media, he lost a rep to Mike Green, losing his balance and leverage.
Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State: 6'2" - 314 Pounds - 10 1/2" Hands - 82" Wing
Farmer has been struggling through the first two days of practice. He displayed marginal explosion and burst off the snap throughout his reps today. He hasn't displayed any ability to shed or create pressure consistently.
Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas: 6'5" - 273 Pounds - 10 1/8" Hands - 83" Wing
Jackson has significant potential due to his size, length, and motor, but this has not been evident during his time in Mobile. He hasn't shown the same explosiveness as in previous years. Offensive tackles have been able to easily mirror him, and he struggles to win with his pass-rush moves.
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: 6'1" - 220 Pounds - 8 3/4" Hands - 74" Wing
Milroe is another quarterback who has been struggling throughout camp. He has overthrown multiple receivers due to inconsistent mechanics and release. He tends to be hesitant and needs to see receivers open, resulting in a lack of anticipation.
Garrett Dellinger, IOL, LSU: 6'4" - 325 Pounds - 10" Hands - 79" Wing
Dellinger is back on the list but not in the right category. He struggled at the point of attack, losing control and reps. Once again, he displayed marginal initial quickness, balance, and hand strength on contact.