Senior Bowl Day 3 Winners and Losers: Tight ends dominate
Day three in Mobile, Alabama for the 2025 Senior Bowl has concluded with practices coming to a relatively close before Saturday's game. As such, we're continuing to delve into the prospects that won today and some that took a hit in their 2025 NFL Draft stock.
Their official Senior Bowl measurements (height, weight, and length) from the event will be listed.
This week, the Senior Bowl wraps up with the big game on Saturday. Live coverage will be available on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET.
Winners
Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo: 6'3" - 304 Pounds - 10 1/4" Hands - 82" Wing
Alexander is once again on the list for day three after showcasing his dominance in every phase. He displayed good hand strength, pad level, and explosiveness through his hips. During his bull rush, he successfully created inside leverage and extended the offensive linemen, driving them back.
Notable Rep:
David Walker, EDGE, Toledo: 6'0" - 267 Pounds - 9 1/4" Hands - 77" Wing
Walker was difficult to stop off the edge today. During his speed rush, he showcased a good upfield burst and bend, allowing him to turn the corner and penetrate the backfield. Additionally, he effectively used his hands to swipe away initial contact from the tackles.
Notable Rep:
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami: 6'4" - 251 Pounds - 9 5/8" Hands - 81" Wing
Arroyo has been the most dominant tight end throughout the week, excelling in every aspect of his play. He has shown good mental processing skills, allowing him to find the weak spots in zone coverage and settle into open windows. Additionally, his hand-eye coordination and body control have enabled him to make adjustments mid-route effectively.
Notable Rep:
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: 6'4" - 250 Pounds - 9 7/8" Hands - 78" Wing
Taylor continues to climb up draft boards after another impressive practice in Mobile. He consistently showcased his strong hands, winning at the catch point even in contested situations. His body control and hand-eye coordination also enhance his ability to succeed in the red zone.
Notable Rep:
Willie Lampkin, IOL, North Carolina: 5'10" - 270 Pounds - 10 3/8" Hands - 78" Wing
Despite concerns about his size, Lampkin has been holding his ground effectively in both pass protection and running situations. He has successfully displaced defenders by utilizing good hand placement, pad level, lower body power, and active feet to drive off base blocks. He possesses a strong anchor due to his hand placement, lower body strength, core stability, and balance.
Notable Rep:
Losers
Taylor Elgersma, QB, Laurier: 6'4" - 216 Pounds - 9 1/2" Hands - 77" Wing
Elgersma has a significant amount of work ahead of him as he transitions from Canadian to American football. His internal clock needs improvement, as the pace of the game is faster than he anticipated. His ball placement was marginal at all levels of the field.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: 5'10" - 202 Pounds - 9" Hands - 71" Wing
Dillon Gabriel was inconsistent throughout the day; he had some impressive reps, but overall it was a poor showing. His ball placement was marginal, forcing receivers to adjust or overthrow targets. His arm strength lacks the consistent velocity needed.
Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State: 6'1" - 233 Pounds - 9 1/4" Hands - 80" Wing
Gordon has not appeared explosive and seems hesitant when he has the ball. Additionally, during his pass protection drills today, he demonstrated adequate core strength and hand placement, but exhibited marginal contact balance, as he struggled to remain upright.
Logan Brown, OT, Kansas: 6'6" - 312 Pounds - 9 7/8" Hands - 83" Wing
Brown has limited lateral agility and often struggles against speed. This was evident again today, as edge rushers managed to beat him off the corner. Because of this, Teams may need to consider moving him inside.
Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis: 6'3" - 213 Pounds - 8 7/8" Hands - 77" Wing
Henigan has been solid at best throughout the week, but today was a step-down. He was another quarterback whose internal clock was off and unable to progress quickly. He'll look to bounce back on Saturday.