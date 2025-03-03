Monday, the Toronto Tempo, who were recently green-lit for WNBA expansion last May, welcomed Serena Williams to the ownership group.

The Tempo announced Monday on the colossal addition to the ownership group. Williams, who is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all-time expressed her excitement for the new opportunity.

"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy," Williams said in a statement.

Kilmer Sports and Larry Tanenbaum, who is the chairman for the agency, welcomed the tennis legend with open arms. She will help impact this organization a great deal simply by her presence alone.

Williams will be able to impact this franchise with her vision, championship pedigree, business savvy, and voice. She retired from professional tennis in 2022 after winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which was the most of any player in the Open Era.

Despite her success on the tennis court, she looks to impact this organization in other ways besides relying on her athletic profile.

"As part of her ownership role, Williams will contribute to bringing the Tempo to life visually. She will play an active role in future jersey designs and will help forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team," said in a release.

The Compton native will help bring credibility to this young franchise with her championship pedigree, diverse portfolio as an investor, and her quite businesswoman acumen. According to Investopedia's HiranmayI Srinivasan, Williams has invested more than $1 billion into companies and has several businesses.

As the WNBA continues to build its brand, young women across the globe will be inspired by Williams's ability to dominate on the court and now have part ownership in a franchise. Her influence and followers will translate into more revenue for the team and league as a whole.

In 2021, Renee Montgomery became the first former WNBA player to become an owner, and now Williams will make history as well as a former athlete.

Williams being tasked with the visual aspect of the jersey designs and creating merchandise collaborations is significant. She played a huge role in changing the dynamics/barriers regarding the outfits for the tennis circuit.

While the 43-year-old part owner (pending league approval), does not have the basketball experience some may ask for, she will be able to connect with players as an athlete. Often, athletes get frustrated with management because of their lack of understanding of the grind. She will be able to relate/understand mothers in the league and help with navigating through pregnancy as an athlete, which the league has failed at in recent times.

Williams will be able to connect with players and understand the resources they need, the process of building a foundation, and what it takes to win.

"Serena is a champion," explains Teresa Resch, President, Tempo Basketball Club. "She's the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and country is going to be incredible. She's set the bar for women in sport, business and the world - and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring. - we're thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women's Day with this announcement."

Although Toronto may not have gotten off to a great start with the name selection of the franchise, they certainly picked up the Tempo by adding Williams to the ownership group pending approval from the league.

The Tempo are slated to start play in the 2026 season as the league's 14th franchise.