Serie A winners and losers from Matchday 33: Bologna throws chaos into the title race

The death of Pope Francis resulted in four Serie A matches being postponed, so we’re only having an abbreviated version of this column this week. Bologna’s thrilling win over Inter Milan has now scrambled things at the top of the Serie A table, and it’s a whole new title race with only five matches to go.

Serie A winners from Matchday 33

Riccardo Orsolini

That’s how you win a match! With stoppage time running out and Inter Milan seemingly content with a 0-0 draw on the road, the Bologna captain reached a defensive clearance and directed his bicycle kick past Yann Sommer into Inter’s net. That huge win keeps Bologna in the race for Champions League soccer.

Giacomo Raspadori

The player the Italians call “Jack” was the best part of a rather insipid 1-0 Napoli win over Monza, as he assisted on Scott McTominay’s match-winner and should have had a second when his pass set Matteo Politano through on a breakaway. The result leaves Napoli level on points with Inter Milan at the top of Serie A, meaning that unlike in Germany or England, we will have late-season drama for the title in Italy. Andiamo!

Como

An emphatic road victory for the Lombardy team at Lecce, with Assane Diao bagging two goals and Edoardo Goldaniga scoring his first goal in Serie A since he was playing for Genoa five years ago. Jean Butez made a number of stops in goal, too, to keep his scoresheet clean.

Gianluca Busio

The Venezia midfielder went from goat to hero during his team’s inconclusive match with Empoli. In the 59th minute, the small-statured American was pushed down and dispossessed by Liam Henderson, who immediately crossed to Jacopo Fazzini for Empoli’s opening goal. Yet the former Sporting Kansas City player wasn’t discouraged, and he crashed the net during his team’s 85th-minute scoring chance to put a loose ball past Devis Vásquez for what would have been the winning goal if Venezia hadn’t immediately given up the equalizer to Tino Anjorin. The draw allowed both teams to creep up to one point behind Lecce in the safe zone. There’s hope yet for the arancioneroverdi.

Eldor Shomurodov

Another dull 1-0 game was settled by the AS Roma striker’s header off Matías Soulé’s cross to beat Hellas Verona. That makes two goals in three games, and they are going crazy in Uzbekistan.

Serie A losers from Matchday 33

Vincenzo Italiano and Massimiliano Farris

We can’t look away when coaches fight. The Bologna head coach and the Inter Milan assistant coach were both red-carded after a sideline altercation when Italiano objected to Farris harassing the fourth official. Of course, Italiano will happily take the red after watching his team win the big game from the skybox.

AC Milan

The rossoneri were completely flat at home against an Atalanta team that were not much better. Nevertheless, it was the visitors from Bergamo that picked up the three points after Éderson headed home Raoul Bellanova’s cross. All the possession that Milan had resulted in no goals, and a blown chance to show observers that they’re still among Serie A’s elite.