SGA playoff hate is missing one key detail Jordan, LeBron and Kobe fans know

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the ball at the top of the key. He slinkies his way to the basket, adjacent to the ground, much lower than his opposition. While attacking, Jaden McDaniels (or insert any Timberwolves defender) magnets his forearm into SGA's rib cage. SGA leans into McDaniels sticky arm, and a screeching whistle is blown. A foul is called. SGA has done it again. Or has the overzealous defender done it to themselves?

SGA will initiate contact himself by doing what all hoopers are taught at an early age. Use your body to gain an advantage before the defense can knock you off your path.

This song and dance has been the topic of conversation. Some argue SGA is "foul-baiting" or a "free throw-merchant" because he's leaning into or hooking defenders when they have their arms gorilla glued to his abdomen.

On the contrary, SGA is such a tough cover; he'd just blow by defenders if they don't get their hands on him with craft. See this in and out hesi that sunk the Minnesota Timberwolves at the end of the third quarter in OKC's Game 4 triumph.

SGA was named MVP earlier this month for his blazing scoring. It's cackling material that he's deemed a "free throw merchant" because his free throw numbers aren't different from legends of the past.

Keep in mind that SGA has averaged 30 points for three consecutive years. That's something Kobe Bryant and LeBron James haven't accomplished. Those two have SGA beat in millions of other categories, but they top him specifically in playoff free throws, too. They aren't foul merchants, so why is Shai?

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan took more free throws than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The NBA gets the soft rep in 2025. It's common thought that if you breathe on a guy, a whistle will be blown. SGA is currently the face of those chants.

It was James Harden (another dominant scorer), but the label has shifted to SGA. Ironically, his free throw rate isn't merchant-like.

Free throw rate (FTR) is a scorer's total number of free throws attempted divided by total field goal attempts. So if a player had a FTR of .50, they would be attempting one free throw for every two shots from the field.

Through 15 playoff games in 2025, SGA's FTR is .45. That's a high number, but it's nothing out of the ordinary for an elite 30-point scorer.

Kobe Bryant has been dubbed one of the most skilled players of all time. Rightfully so, with his ballerina footwork and grenade shot-making ability. With all that skill, he knew how to draw fouls and get to the easiest shot in basketball. Throughout Bryant's legendary career, he had two playoff runs with a higher FTR than Shai's (1997, 1998).

Kobe was under 20 years old during those runs, so let's shift our focus to the player with the most points in NBA history. James has four playoff seasons with a higher FTR than SGA. In 2008 and 2009, James' rate was over .60! Defenses simply couldn't stop the James freight train, and sending him to the line was the smarter option. 2010 and 2007 also saw FTRs in the .50s. LeBron isn't dubbed a foul merchant, and neither should Shai.

The greatest scorer (10 scoring champs, highest points per game), Michael Jordan, too, knew that getting easy free throws can jumpstart your game. Jordan has five seasons with a playoff FTR higher than .45. His first run against the Milwaukee Bucks had a .74 FTR for the series! Jordan shot 10, 12, 16, and 20 free throws in the four-game series.

With the way Shai's free throws are dissected, Jordan would've caused some TVs to have shoes in them with how angry he would've made fans today getting to the line that much.

These three all-timers aren't dubbed free throw merchants because their overall game spoke for itself. The same logic should be applied to SGA, who'd still lead the league in points taking his free throws away. He's not dependent on those easy looks to dominate the league.

Maybe 'foul baiter' is the more appropriate term because SGA does embellish contact and flails and continuously falls to the floor when pushed and tugged by defenders. He does his Broadway impression, and how enjoyable that is subjective.

What's undeniable is that his numbers aren't any worse than those of some of the most influential players. Free throw merchant, meaning he depends on those shots, isn't an appropriate term for the potential 2025 MVP and Finals MVP.