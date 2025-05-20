Are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Walker-Alexander related?

Family is family, but so is competition. I'd argue most would pounce at every opportunity to beat their family member in anything. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Walker-Alexander find themselves in that very pickle today.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Walker-Alexander are first cousins (Shai's father and Nickeil's mother are siblings); they're practically brothers according to Shai.

The two grew up together, only being 52 days apart. SGA and NAW were high school teammates at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Their thick-as-thieves journey continued when they reunited in the NBA during the 2020 Rising Stars Game. The cousins took the show global, claiming Bronze together in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They've been side by side throughout their lives, but the "I'll try to take his head off" mindset will take them back to childhood battles.

Shall Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Walker-Alexander collide in the Western Conference Finals

The cousins have different roles in the NBA, even though they've inspired each other each step of the way.

SGA is the MVP favorite and stuck a sword in the back of the best player in the world in his last playoff series.

Maybe Nikola Jokić was the best player in the series because of the opposition he faced (Thunder may be a historical defense), but SGA did everything in his power to win the series and be the best player on the floor. It's been a majestic season for number 2 in OKC.

NAW has found his niche as a legit lockdown and knockdown player in this league. He's shot over 38 percent from three for the last three seasons. That's a knockdown shooter. On a roster with Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards, NAW still takes on tough matchups when he checks in. NAW is a more-than-good perimeter defender who flies around and slides his feet like a shuffleboard.

Both cousins thrive in their respective roles and will need to be at their best to help their team advance to the NBA Finals.

This is probably a dream and a nightmare for their parents. The cousins have faced off before, but not with this much at stake.

It's more than likely the first time the Aunt and Uncle will vehemently root against their nephews' teams. Family is family, but so is competition. It's win at all costs during this time of year.