Shane Steichen’s comments on QB situation prove Colts have lost the plot
The Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 home loss to the Bills dropped their record to 4-6 and put their hopes of making the playoffs in serious jeopardy.
More importantly, Shane Steichen's stubborn decision to persist with Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback weakens Indianapolis' chances of becoming a postseason contender next season.
When Steichen was asked if he considered putting Anthony Richardson in the game to relieve Flacco he coldly responded that the aging signal-caller would remain his starter until he said "otherwise." That's a bitter pill for Colts fans looking to see more dynamism on offense to swallow.
Shane Steichen won't return to Anthony Richardson; Joe Flacco staying Colts QB1
Flacco was not awful against Buffalo but throwing three interceptions was a clear signal that he's not the answer at quarterback. The pick-six he threw on his first attempt of the game put his team in a hole they could not recover from. Throwing two additional interceptions should have opened the door for Richardson to return to the field.
Steichen and supporters of Flacco would point out that he did throw for 272 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He did breathe some life into Indianapolis' passing game but his turnovers were inexcusable for a quarterback of his experience level. At 39 years of age it's clear that Flacco cannot be anything more than a stop-gap for the Colts offense.
That's what makes Steichen's unwillingness to give Richardson another chance under center so perplexing. The former first-round pick drew heavy criticism for asking out of the team's Week 8 matchup due to fatigue. Benching him was an appropriate punishment for that decision, but it should not be a death knell to Richardson's tenure in Indianapolis.
If Steichen continues to play Flacco for the rest of the season he is admitting that this team does not have what it takes to make a significant run towards the playoffs. Richardson may lower the team's floor but he definitely increases its ceiling. The sooner he gets back onto the field for Indianapolis the better chance they have of actually growing into something better than a mediocre team.