Sure, why not? Former Bears OC Shane Waldron has another career to ruin with Jaguars
By John Buhler
There is a chance this could work out or it could be a total disaster for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Given their recent track record, it might be trending toward the latter. After one of the most awkward introductory press conferences of all time, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is opting to bring in a familiar face onto the Jacksonville coaching staff. He will be hiring Shane Waldron in an assistant role.
Coen and Waldron crossed paths on Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams staffs of yesteryear. While Coen emerged as a offensive wunderkind under McVay, Mark Stoops at Kentucky and under Todd Bowles last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Waldron got crushed by the massive weight that is coaching offense for the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams did not improve in his first NFL season at all.
Hiring Waldron as the passing game coordinator could be the to advantage of Coen and the Jaguars, but the only thing that matters is Trevor Lawrence finally living up to his draft hype for once. Previously labeled as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Lawrence has been unable to elevate the talent around him. There is a strong possibility he was propped up by Clemson's talent.
After struggling in Chicago with Williams, why not let Waldron have a role in Lawrence's Jaguars run?
Liam Coen may be setting Trevor Lawrence up for failure with his hirings
Although Waldron is not serving as the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, the guy Coen tabbed for that role will not even be calling plays. Grant Udinski comes over from the Minnesota Vikings to watch Coen call plays. I want to be optimistic about the Coen hiring, but I am liking it less and less with every passing day. He comes across as a nerd and a bit of an opportunist. That frightens me.
Unless you are Andy Reid, let your offensive coordinator call plays. There have been times where calling plays has gotten the best of even Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan. You need to trust your staff to have your back. As a head coach, you are in charge of the entire team, not just one side of the ball or a position group. Coen has bounced around a lot of late, but I do not see him having staying power.
Waldron coming aboard in a role he is probably overqualified for is a good thing. However, there may be too many voices in Lawrence's head for his own good. I mean, he could not even really get it to work with Doug Pederson's voice coming through his helmet. All I know is if Jacksonville somehow overachieves next season, Lawrence will have to take it upon himself to be better and not just a guy.
Waldron is just a cog in a poorly constructed machine in Jacksonville, one I do not trust the operator.