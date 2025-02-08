Shannon Sharpe got to be the one who welcomed brother Sterling into the Football Hall of Fame
By Kinnu Singh
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was revealed at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night. Of the four inductees, only one came from the Seniors, Coach and Contributor category: former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
It has become customary for finalists to wait for the knock on their door that informs them of their induction. In recent years, the emotional moment is often caught on video by NFL Films. Players are often informed of their induction by former teammates, coaches or close friends. Yet, few players have been welcomed into football immortality quite like Sharpe was.
Sharpe was welcomed into Canton by his younger brother, Shannon Sharpe, as the duo became the first pair of siblings to both be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Shannon Sharpe welcomed his older brother into Canton
Shannon, a former tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, was inducted into the Hall of Fame after a sparkling 14-year career which included three Super Bowl championships. That prolonged success led to Shannon’s induction in 2011, but his Hall of Fame speech is best remembered for his remarks about his older brother.
“My big brother, Sterling,” Shannon said. "I'm the only player of 267 men that's walked through this building to my left that can honestly say this: I'm the only pro football player that's in the Hall of Fame, and the second-best player in my own family.”
Sterling’s career was cut short by injuries, but he made a lasting impact during his seven years in the league. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, and he led the league in receptions three times. (That’s particularly impressive considering he played at the same time as Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.) In 1992, Sterling won the triple crown, leading all pass catchers in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Sterling notched 18 touchdowns in 1994, but his career came to an abrupt end when a neck injury was discovered after the season. Sterling had five seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards and emerged as Brett Favre’s favorite target, but he narrowly missed out on on Green Bay’s Super Bowl championship in 1996.