Shaq hits new low with cringey Paul Pierce moment live on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal has had more viral moments on TNT’s Inside the NBA down through the years than anyone can keep track of. He produced another impromptu viral video on Monday night as he tried his best to sneak off the set in the middle of the guys talking about the Clippers-Nuggets game.

Shaq had to hustle out of Studio J 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/HcAXHjqUki — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2025

O’Neal stole a page from James Brown and got on the good foot to the potty asap. As cringeworthy as this may have been for some, it was one of those moments that make the show unpredictable.

Shaq had his Paul Pierce wheelchair game moment

Most long-time fans immediately thought of the Paul Pierce wheelchair game during the 2008 NBA Finals because of its ridiculousness.

Pierce was wheeled off the court in game one of that series against the Lakers with a perceived leg injury only to return minutes later like nothing happened. Since then, the leading theory for what really happened in that game with Pierce is he either needed to take a deuce or had done one on himself on the court. Again, it’s all ridiculous and something Pierce denies to this day.

Shaq on the other hand can’t deny his near accident on camera. As he trotted off the set right past cameras, most of us quickly realized where he was headed. And of course, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley had a good laugh at the big man’s expense.

O’Neal may be getting up there in age, but the Hall of Famer is still pretty quick on his toes when needed. After this episode, maybe TNT will finally sully EJ’s “Neat-O Stat of the Night” with a Depends sponsorship.