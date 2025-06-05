Shaq rips Chiefs' use of Travis Kelce in Super Bowl 59 loss

The Kansas City Chiefs were set up to create NFL history this year. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, but after a 15-2 regular season and an impressive run through the AFC postseason gauntlet, the Chiefs — led by arguably the greatest quarterback in modern history, Patrick Mahomes — were one victory away. We all know what happened.

A plucky, extremely talented Philadelphia Eagles team buried Kansas City six feet in the dirt. The final score was 40-22, but that doesn't come close to encapsulating just how dominant the Eagles were. Kansas City was down 24-0 at halftime.

It was a quiet evening for Travis Kelce, who reeled in four catches on six targets for 39 yards. Not exactly what we have come to expect from an all-time great at his position. While one might chalk it up to a stout Eagles defense, former NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal pins it all on the coaching staff and play-calling. He made his case directly to Kelce's face on his podcast, New Heights (h/t New York Post).

Shaquille O'Neal goes nuclear on Chiefs for misusing Travis Kelce in Super Bowl loss

"I have a question, how come they didn’t use you a lot in the Super Bowl?” Shaq asked. “I know you’re f—ing pissed. I don’t want to get you in trouble.”

Kelce made the... political response.

"Nah, man, you already know we were trying to use all the pieces, man."

Shaq wasn't having it, though, which come as no surprise to NBA fans who are used to his unique brand of criticism. Few analysts want star players to take control and impose their will on a game more vociferously than O'Neal, who did so with regularity in his basketball-playing career.

"I need the pieces that helped us win the first f—king Super Bowl, don’t be trying to do the new s—t,” Shaq said. “I don’t wanna get you in trouble, but I wasn’t happy about that.”

When Kelce claimed the Eagles "doing a pretty good job of bracketing (him)," Shaq delivered the final blow.

"I’ll tell you what, you don’t have to talk, but I’m gonna talk for you. Coach: he’s f—king 6-foot-8. Throw him the goddamn ball. Single coverage, double coverage, at the goal line. Alley-oop, coach, that’s the play you call."

Shots fired.

Is Shaq right about Chiefs' deployment of Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIX?

Uhhhh... no, not really. We need to be realistic about the situation, which is that Philadelphia's defense put a lid on the entire Chiefs offense. Xavier Worthy came away with a few big plays in garbage time, but Kelce was more or less the most involved member of the Kansas City pass-catching corps. His chemistry with Mahomes is the stuff of legend. Of course the Chiefs wouldn't go away from him on purpose.

That said, Mahomes a career-high six sacks in the loss. He was under pressure the whole game, including two interceptions and a lost fumble. Philly's DB room locked up downfield and the pass rush put a hand in Mahomes' face on every possession. With all due respect to Shaq, a basketball "expert" with no football credentials, it's hard to blame Kelce, Mahomes or Andy Reid for what was clearly a blatant disparity in talent and want-to.

Instead of bashing the Chiefs for misusing a 35-year-old tight end in the twilight of his career, we should probably credit a historically dominant Eagles defense and move on. That's the real story.