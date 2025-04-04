Shedeur Sanders' Colorado pro day gives Pittsburgh Steelers a clear Aaron Rodgers out

I am on an island when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. For so many reasons, I like Shedeur Sanders far more than I do Cam Ward. Although Ward may have been the ACC Player of the Year and was a Heisman Trophy finalist during his one year at Miami, I have seen Sanders give off the vibes of a guy who is a bit more ready for the NFL in terms of accuracy, confidence and will not say dumb things.

So when I came across the stats of Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day on Friday, I think it further justifies his status as a top-10 pick. He was 58 for 63 with three of those incompletions being clearly drops, per Shrine Bowl director of football operations Eric Galko. I have tabbed Sanders as the next Geno Smith. He is not for everyone, but he could be for someone. For whatever reason, he may fit into what the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to accomplish.

Look. The Steelers are picking too far down in the NFL Draft order to realistically be in a position to get him. Even if Sanders takes a draft-day stumble, he is not going to make it to where Pittsburgh is picking at No. 21. However, if the makes it past the New York Jets picking at No. 7, Omar Khan owes it to his fan base to at least and trade up for the quarterback. Otherwise, it will be all about Jaxson Dart.

Moving up from No. 21 to say No. 7 seems impossible, but trading up into the teens is not ridiculous.

This could be a way for the Steelers to avoid bringing in Aaron Rodgers for a season or two, too.

Shedeur Sanders may be worth the Pittsburgh Steelers trading up for him

Admittedly, this is not the best quarterback draft in recent memory. None of the three guys expected to go in the first round would be deemed as blue-chippers in most years. Again, I am higher on Sanders than most and nowhere near as others with Ward. As for Dart, I may be slightly higher on him than others, but not considerably. All three are worthy of first-round picks, probably going top half.

That being said, Sanders' polish and accuracy could go a long way in a league that is defined by both characteristics at the quarterback position. Over most of my life, quarterbacks who struggle to complete a high percentage of their balls do not work out. The same thing applies to those who are not emotionally mature enough to handle the responsibilities of being the face of a franchise at 23.

This is not to say that Sanders will become a cultural icon like his father was, is and probably always will be. However, the traits that Sanders is the best at translate most seamlessly to the next level. This is why he has a low bust rate, as well as a decent chance to be a star player like Deion Sanders was back in the day. It will come down to team fit. Again, I think he would fit the Steelers' culture fairly well.

The Steelers must ask themselves what the price to trade up for Sanders is: Not winning nine games.