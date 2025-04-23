Shedeur Sanders essentially leaks that he’s the next Steelers quarterback

The 2025 NFL Draft is around the corner and every word uttered by a potential first-round prospect will be put under a microscope to check for any indications of where they might land on Thursday.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be one of the most watched prospects on the first night, potentially being selected as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 21 overall. That kind of range would have any prospect (and pundits) nervous, but either Sanders has the ultimate charisma to hide it or he already knows where he's going.

The 23-year-old spoke with star Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his podcast "The Rush" on Tuesday, alluding to himself in the vaguest of terms when describing which all-time NFL duos he'd put on his Mount Rushmore.

He began with the obvious choices, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski plus Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams but his final selection was rather eye-opening.

“Whoever the QB for DK Metcalf and George Pickens…… whoever that is,” he said coyly.

Shedeur Sanders basically revealed he's the next Steelers quarterback

Fans know well that Sanders has the same confidence as his father, Deion. Whether this clever comment was actually a tip of his hand or just him hedging his bets at this point with his draft stock fluctuating so dramatically in recent weeks is anyone's guess.

He was seen wearing New York Giants cleats during Colorado's appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl and had a private workout with the team on April 17. Sanders, for all we know, could be just manifesting his NFL destination or messing with fans at this point.

The Steelers select with the 21st overall pick, meaning they would need a lot of teams to pass on Sanders in order for him to be attainable. Either that or they trade up which is widely seen as unlikely.

Sanders may have to change his Mount Rushmore selection if Pittsburgh signs four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. He can't have him on there twice if the 41-year-old signal caller decides he's not hanging up his cleats after all.