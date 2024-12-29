Shedeur Sanders lets custom cleats speak NFL landing spot into existence
The Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars battle it out in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night, Dec. 28, in what is arguably college football's most anticipated postseason game to date, excluding the actual 12-team playoff.
It's a great matchup between two quality, ranked opponents, but the storylines stemming from the game don't have much at all to do with football. Instead, the focus is on Shedeur Sanders' NFL future. The talented senior quarterback made eyebrow-raising comments earlier this week, telling his brother "you know where we going" in reference to his NFL Draft fate.
We, of course, do not know for certain exactly where Sanders will end up, but it's easy to speculate. Widely hailed as the top quarterback in a weak class at the position, Sanders should fly off the board to the first QB-needy team. Right now, sole possession of the worst NFL record belongs to the 2-13 New York Giants.
Sanders went on to say "you'll see 'em in the cleats," hinting that he might wear NFL-themed shoes before his final game in a Buffaloes uniform. The 22-year-old did not disappoint. He also wasn't very subtle, quite literally wearing cleats with the Giants' famous 'NY' logo.
Shedeur Sanders makes his desire to go No. 1 overall to New York Giants abundantly clear
Sanders is not the first quarterback to not-so-subtly hint at his desire to go No. 1 overall, but he might be the first to break out team-specific cleats before he's even on an NFL roster. Sanders is less of a No. 1 lock than past top prospects at his position, too, so there is some risk here — at least in terms of optics. What if the Giants win a game and the New England Patriots end up No. 1, drafting his teammate Travis Hunter instead? What if, say, the Las Vegas Raiders trade up, sending Sanders to Sin City instead? It's far from a guarantee that Sanders ends up with the Giants.
That said, as of now, the most probable outcome does seem to be New York. The Giants are the NFL's worst team and there is a glaring hole at quarterback following Daniel Jones' unfortunate demise. Even if he's not the strongest QB prospect ever considered in the No. 1 slot, there isn't a more important or valuable position in football. If the Giants are slotted at No. 1 — or No. 2, or No. 3 — and Sanders is on the board, it will be difficult to pass him up — especially since he's so open about his desire to join football's most incompetent organization.
The idea of Sanders flourishing under the bright lights of NYC is quite appealing. He would, ideally, follow in the footsteps of Eli Manning, bringing winning football back to our greatest city. In reality, though, the Giants are a poorly-run franchise with a shoddy roster and very little stability. Sanders is a tremendous talent, but he's a little too familiar with the ill effects of a leaky offensive line. At least he'd have Malik Nabers to fill the Travis Hunter role — and then some.
The Giants sure do feel like Sanders' next team, but he shouldn't count his eggs before they've hatched. There are another couple weeks of football left, and the Giants can always ruin their own plans with an untimely win.