Shedeur Sanders is handling pre-draft process like a QB with promises already made

Nothing Shedeur Sanders does in the pre-draft process is being done by accident. That certainly applies to his decision to skip all physical drills at this year's NFL Combine. The former Coloado star could be focusing on interviews because he already knows which team plans to scoop him up in Round 1.

At the very least, this decision is an attempt by Sanders and his representatives to make sure he's only drafted by a team they believe represents an ideal landing spot for the talented signal-caller. Throwing in front of scouts at the Combine could have given Sanders an opportunity to raise his draft stock all the way to the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans need a new quarterback and would be open to the idea of taking Sanders or Cam Ward if either blows their front office away during the pre-draft process.

Instead, Sanders is electing to wait until his Pro Day at Colorado to throw in front of NFL talent evaluators. Part of his reasoning could be to give his collegiate teammates a chance to impress scouts. That particularly applies to four wideouts that will work out when Sanders throws the football in Boulder.

#Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person.



He’ll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs. pic.twitter.com/Ai1Ul6I4lV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2025

What Shedeur Sanders decision means for NFL Draft stock

Some scouts might not appreciate Sanders' decision to skip all physical work in Indianapolis. There are real questions about his arm strength and evaluating him in a neutral setting would have been a real asset for teams considering taking him in Round 1.

The same can't be said for Sanders when he throws at a Pro Day that's controlled by his camp. Scouts can expect the session to be heavily scripted. Sanders will not be asked to make any throws that he isn't comfortable with. It would be a massive surprise if he doesn't look good in such a controlled environment.

There is a significant chance that Sanders decides he doesn't want to throw in front of scouts at Colorado later in the pre-draft process. There might be a team that's already given him assurances that they will draft him if he's still on the board when they go on the clock. He is the rare prospect that might be more concerned with landing in the right spot than going as high as possible in the draft.

At the very least, fans should keep a close eye on what Sanders chooses to do as the draft gets closer. The less he decides to work out in front of scouts the more likely it is that a team has made him a promise. There may be more than meets the eye to his decision to focus on interviews at the Combine.