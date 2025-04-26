Shedeur Sanders has 5-word response to stunning NFL Draft fall

The free fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders became the biggest and most stunning storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, Sanders is speaking out.

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders wrote on X, his first post since Thursday afternoon, before the slide started.

That wasn't a response to being picked. It was right around the time Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe became the fourth quarterback selected. The Seattle Seahawks passed over Sanders for that pick. Not long after that, the Browns added to the shock by picking Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders drops tweet reacting to NFL Draft

Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

If nothing else, Sanders has a whole two days worth of motivation to prove everyone wrong. All 32 teams passed on him multiple times. He'll certainly remember that, wherever he goes.

Fans who followed draft rumors closely could have guessed Sanders was likely to fall out of the Top 15 picks. While always a possibility, few would have predicted he wouldn't get picked on Day 1. But to not get picked on Day 2? That's one of the biggest draft shocks of the century.

It's not just that Sanders fell. It's the quarterbacks that were chosen ahead of him. The Giants taking Jaxson Dart wasn't crazy. Head coach Brian Daboll reportedly loved the QB out of Ole Miss. It was simple to explain if teams didn't have a first round grade on the Colorado passer. Fair enough. Having Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel go ahead of him would have been unfathomable on Thursday morning.

Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders — two teams heavily linked to Sanders who didn't choose another QB in the first three rounds — both left Sanders hanging.

Before the draft started, Sanders tweeted this: "I’m built for whatever today may bring."

He couldn't have known it then, but he should have worded it "this weekend."