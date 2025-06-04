Shedeur Sanders just made the Browns look brilliant with one OTA throw

Against all odds, the Cleveland Browns might have a good problem on their hands. In the midst of an unprecedented four-man quarterback battle, rookie Shedeur Sanders seems to be starting to seperate himself from the pack. The hype train surrounding the former Colorado Buffaloes star is outpacing that of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, as well as key veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Sanders should not have fallen to the Browns in the fifth round. He was a first-round pick in my book. I will continue to stand behind that. To me, Sanders looks like the next Geno Smith. Not everyone loves that comparison, but we are talking about a precision passer from the pocket, who knows how to get up when life comes at him hard. Sanders still has a way to go to win the starting job, but it feels close.

In time, I suspect the Browns will end up trading one of these quarterbacks instead of releasing one. Flacco may not have the cachet as Gabriel or Pickett, given his age and all. However, he is the only one who won a Super Bowl as a starter. Pickett has a ring himself, but that was as a backup last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. If you want proof why Sanders will win the job, watch this throw.

This perfectly-placed football is exactly the type of pass head coach Kevin Stefanski loves to see.

After day two of open Browns OTAs, here are the passing stats for all four of their quarterbacks in total between 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 team drills.

Sanders' combination of accuracy and touchdown passes should have his hype train at full speed.

Why Shedeur Sanders is the favorite to win Cleveland Browns starting job

One thing is for certain when it comes to the Browns' quarterback. Nothing they had last year was even remotely close to being good enough. Flacco has played for the team before, but that was in 2023. Everybody else is a complete and total newcomer. This is Gabriel and Sanders' first season in the league. Pickett spent last year in Philadelphia after spending his first two seasons in Pittsburgh.

The big thing working for Sanders and against the other three, most notably Gabriel and Pickett, and to a lesser extent Flacco, is belief. Who do we really think is going to win the job? Sanders may come with a bit of steam, based on his last name and how flashy Colorado played at times last season. He seems to be playing with a ton of confidence. If he can inspire others to play with some, that is ideal.

Yes, we may be succumbing to a bit of a popularity contest here, there are other reasons why Sanders may prove victorious in this quarterback battle. He is willing to take risks, but also be productive with his attempts. Cleveland lacked productivity at quarterback pretty much all of last season. To get a first-round talent with a fifth-round pick might be exactly what Cleveland is getting.

As long as he continues to build his trust with his teammates and Stefanski, Sanders may be the guy.