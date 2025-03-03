Shedeur Sanders stands up for fellow NFL Draft prospect who bombed at Combine

As the annual NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up in Indianapolis, some college prospects took full advantage of the opportunity and separated themselves from others with a strong workout. Others either did not do well or were in attendance, but did not do any drills and wait until Pro Days in their campus or individual workouts scheduled with prospective teams.

One such player is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who did not throw not participated in any drills. He was here to support his Colorado teammates, wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, while also interviewing with teams in attendance. He also did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January, but did interviews with quarterback hungry teams like the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants.

And while there are rumors about his stock taking a hit recently, one thing you can't fault for is his leadership skills. He offered his support for another quarterback prospect, Ohio State's Will Howard, who had a less than stellar workout at the combine last Saturday by defending him on his X.

I don’t understand y’all hating on @whoward_ he just won a natty. It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different ! — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) March 2, 2025

Shedeur Sanders defends Will Howard after shaky NFL Scouting Combine performance

Full disclosure, I attended the NFL Draft Combine, and the reaction Will Howard got from fans on Saturday, both cheering from him as many Ohio State fans drove from Ohio, as well as other Big Ten fans, mostly Michigan fans, booed him whenever he took the field was interesting. I do not know if booing had any effect on Howard, but he did have some missed throws, which was met with cheering from rival fans.

Fans reacting strongly on both ends whenever Will Howard of Ohio State does his drill#nflc pic.twitter.com/oPEsIjm45E — Steven Negishi (@BearsFanSteven) March 1, 2025

Sanders played his entire college career playing quarterback under his father, Deion Sanders, who needs no introduction at this point. He knows the scrutiny and pressure that comes with playing quarterback better than anyone else. Even more so impressive because his father is also the head coach.

One thing fans need to know is quarterbacks are put in a tough spot at the Scouting Combine because they are throwing the ball to receivers they never played with. They do not have time to practice while waiting for their turns. Which is why Sanders and another top prospect, Cam Ward from Miami(FL) are opting to throw in their Pro Days with receivers that they are familiar with.

I can tell you no other prospect received this kind of treatment while I was attending the draft combine. For Sanders to come to Howard's defense speaks volumes of his character and leadership skills, as well as Howard for showing up and putting up a valiant effort in what is normally a tame, quiet environment.